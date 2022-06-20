Great goal and assistance with dance: Ronaldinho’s show in the all-star match in the United States, where Dybala also shone

The exhibition had a goal from Dinho with dance and another from Dybala

During their well-deserved vacations, the footballers take the opportunity to rest with their loved ones and, if the opportunity arises, also play a friendly match with friends so as not to lose filming in the run-up to a new season and also support charitable causes. Major League Soccer took it upon themselves to put on a show dubbed ‘The Beautiful Game‘, in which the legends of Brazil Ronaldinho y Robert Carlos they called a lot of celebrities to organize a fun meeting in the DRV PNK Stadium by Inter Miami.

The team of the former FC Barcelona midfielder began with icons from the past such as Rene Higuita, Patrick Kluivert y Rafael Marquezin addition to the current stars Pogba, Paulo Dybala y Vinicius Jr. While the team of the former Real Madrid winger started with legendary names such as coffee, Rivaldo y Carlos Valderramaas well as current professionals such as Radamel Falcao, Alphonso Davies y Arturo vidal.

In an action-packed first half, Ronaldinho opened the scoring after seven minutes with an elegant shot from inside the area and celebrated with a fun dance that recalled his best times. Surprisingly, that was the first of 13 goals in the opening 45 minutes as Rivaldo, Cafu, Paulo Dybala and Vinicius all got on the scoresheet before halftime. Even the NBA legend, Steve Nashparticipated in the act by catching a perfectly centered ball into the area before defining a stick from the Colombian Higuita.

Dybala received the assistance of Vinicius and scored one of the goals for Ronaldinho’s team (Photo: USA Today)

The Roberto Carlos team led 8-5 at the break, but the goals did not stop there. The net swelled a further nine times after halftime, helped in part by Real Madrid star Vinicius. who changed teams for the second half and was the most active throughout the friendly with his verticality and speed. The 21-year-old managed to score for both sides, with his goal for the Roberto Carlos XI helped in no small part by a dubious intervention from René.

The set of the former lateral finally secured victory with a 12-10 on a night when the spectators in the house of the Inter Miami David Beckham’s no doubt capitalized on the spectacle. “For me, playing with these players was the best. Being able to meet friends, players you see on television, Being able to bring them here was great, considering their schedules, with some players on vacation, others thinking about their contracts.”closed the captain of the winning team in front of those present.

THE FORMATIONS OF THE BEAUTIFUL GAME

Ronaldinho XI Team: Higuita, Aldair, Rafa Marquez, Lugano, Ronaldinho, Dybala, Pogba, Matuidi, Rauw Alexander, Vinicius Jr., Kluivert.

Team Roberto Carlos XI: Mimmo Conte, R. Carlos, Cafu, Militao, Vidal, Valderrama, Rivaldo, Alphonso Davies, Falcao, Nani, Trezeguet.

