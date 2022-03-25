Great goal from a free kick and subtle definition: Gareth Bale’s jewels for Wales’ victory in the Repechage

Bale’s pearls

It is the emblem of Wales and Gareth Bale seeks to take his team to his second participation in World Cups. This Thursday the far right became a hero again with the two goals that gave his team the victory against Austriain one of the European Repechage matches for Qatar 2022. They were two high-profile goals, especially the first, with a trademark on his left glove.

It was a difficult save for the British, because although they played at home in the Cardiff City StadiumOpposite they had a team that is usually tactically ordered. But there was nothing he could do when Bale rubbed the lamp and after 25 minutes he took a free kick from the right that dug into the top left corner.

Once again Gareth, his main figure and the captain of his team, was key to beginning to twist history in favor of his team. The conversion gave Wales peace of mind as they kept trying in search of the second goal that would allow them to settle the dispute.

Gareth Bale converts his second goal (Reuters/Matthew Childs)

That moment came in the second half, at 51 minutes, after capturing the ball in the area and defining a cross at mid-height. It was another nice goal from the Real Madrid player who, in a season in which he only played five games for the merengue team and scored just one goal, he once again found in his national team the place where he feels most comfortable. .

With this victory, Wales will play the final of their bracket against the winner of Scotland-Ukraine, a match that will be played in June due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Once the winner is defined, a date will be set to define the last match in this area.

Since Bale joined his team, the team’s panorama changed and managed to qualify for the European Championship for the first time. He agreed to the tournament played in France 2016 in which Gareth was his best player and scorer with three goals and the British team finished third in the tournament.

The Welsh celebrate the victory against Austria that allows them to dream of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup (Reuters / Matthew Childs)

Bale was also key in Wales’ path to the 2022 Qatar World Cup and this Thursday in Cardiff was the key to a victory that could be worth the second classification in the history of his team after 64 years, after participating in Sweden 1958.

Sometimes the elite players, the number ones, manage to boost a team and take it beyond preliminary analysis. In theory, Wales were not favorites to get passage to Qatar, but thanks to Bale they can now get their hopes up. It should be remembered that Gareth will turn 33 on July 16, but it is still valid.

In the other Repechage match, Sweden beat the Czech Republic 1-0 with a goal from Robin Quaison in the overtime disputed in the Estadio Friends Arena from Stockholm. The Scandinavians will play Poland on Tuesday, who advanced after eliminating competition from Russia.

