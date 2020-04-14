‘Great Lockdown’ to rival Great Depression with 3% hit to global economic system, says IMF

Latest Global Monetary Outlook describes shock of coronavirus pandemic as ‘like no completely different’
- Coronavirus – latest updates
- See all our coronavirus safety
The Global Monetary Fund has slashed its forecasts for worldwide growth in accordance to the Covid-19 pandemic and warned of a hunch in output this yr unprecedented given that Good Despair of the 1930s.
In its half-yearly forecasts, the IMF said the “Good Lockdown” would purpose a dramatic drop in course of which may be far more painful than the recession that adopted the banking meltdown of the late 2000s.
Proceed learning…
Add Comment