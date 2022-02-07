great out-of-print PC classics to enjoy today

Valve’s Steam Deck will arrive on February 25, allowing us to enjoy our Steam library and more services from anywhere. Great titles like Sekiro, Hollow Knight, Jedi Fallen Order or Skyrim will be part of a roster that exceeds 200 games currently available.

Needless to emphasize the expectation produced by having a small computer between our hands capable of allowing us to play what we want when we want, but there is yet another function that seems to be going unnoticed: the abandonware.

Steam has a good handful of games that can be considered abandonware that, for those who do not know what we are talking about, the term refers to those games, programs or discontinued games. Titles like the original Monkey Island, the first version of Grim Fandango, Hocus Pocus o Day of the Tentacle they will be able to resurface thanks to the accessibility that this new platform now offers them.

In this way, the service goes further by providing extra value and allowing nostalgic people who have grown up with these games to be able to remember them in a simple and accessible way. In an era full of remastering and remakes, being able to access the beginning of an era without the need to enter external portals or use specific programs is cause for celebration.

Why do we think Steam Deck is a great platform for abandonware?

The dimensions of the screen make it especially appealing to play classics like Street Fighter II or Day of the Tentacle: having the entire interface controlled at a glance in one big spot. The hardware of the machine may be insufficient for the latest triple A’s, but with the older ones you will never have a problem. Although it has Steam in the name, you can actually install GOG (with its huge library of retro games) or emulators of discontinued consoles to continue playing. All those platforms, games and resources are located in a single place with great flexibility, backward compatible with older processors. There are many great fan projects to discover, including the demake Bloodborne PSX o la remasterización HD de Resident Evil 4. Being a PC, it has an advantage over consoles and that is that it doesn’t understand the concept of generations: what you could play then is still available now.





Deck hardware will stand up to future games, but not past ones

Now, it will be possible to play Street Fighter II without the need to connect a Super Nintendo, use an emulator or an Arcade machine, but it will be as simple as turning on our device and accessing automatically. Back to the first Mortal Kombat after 11 main installments it will be possible or even delve into the past of the saga Ys. The most strategic will be able to return to Age of Empires II and for those of us who still remember the trend of creating amusement parks, Roller Coaster Tycoon will be waiting for us.

Of course, for a staunch follower of some of these titles, accessing them today was possible through portals such as Abandonia o Home of the Underdogs, but when we talk about extra value, we do so referring to the new visibility that they will acquire in front of a more popular public that seeks to be interested in the classics.

The retro games gain space with Steam Deck being able to reach a wider audience and, in addition, this becomes a historical library of titles that range from the humblest origins to the great productions. This makes even more sense if we take into account that for practical purposes it is a computer that allows you to use more services apart from the Steam platform itself, being able to even access Game Pass or to other pitchers from other companies.





You can install GOG or the Amazon gaming app to play retro titles

Therefore, we can establish that the world of video games is in luck for many more reasons of those that could initially be reflected with the launch of Valve. Now more than ever, we will be able to unify in a single device a vast catalog of titles, including those that are already part of the history of video games.

However, this is not the only reason why the Steam Deck makes a great platform for these titles. abandonware. First of all, the possibility of installing practically any emulator o accessing GOG allows us to integrate a large catalog of old games beyond the Steam library into our device. On the other hand, the option of being able to take the console anywhere is ideal for killing downtime, whether on trips or similar moments. In these specific moments, maybe we feel like playing casually and what better than old games for quick games?

Playing the Bloodborne PSX demake or Resident Evil 4 HD mod on this screen sounds good

When Steam Deck was announced, one of the main focuses was on its performance and console functionality. While it is capable of moving Triple A games, what will happen in a few years with the new releases? This is a problem with older games we will never have, since the PC-console will always be able to move all these titles. In the same way, we save ourselves problems of compatibility and we unified the gameplay in a single controller.

For all these reasons, despite the expectation on the part of the public to transfer their great games to the small screen, it is important to dwell on this functionality for the value it brings to the world of video games delving into its history and bringing the beginnings closer to the new generations.