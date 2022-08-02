Great plan for August: participate to attend our La Casa del Dragón watch party (or follow it at home on Twitch)

HBO Max and Webedia Spain organize a special viewing of the first chapter of the Game of Thrones prequel.

We enjoyed its last season back in 2019 and in these three long years no series has managed to cover the void left Game of Thrones. All streaming platforms have tried in some way, without achieving a similar impact. Of course, the phenomenon of HBO has ensured that fans of medieval fantasy are enjoying a sweet moment for this genre.

It looks like it’s going to be HBO itself — now HBO Max— the one that satisfies us with a good portion of dragons, spectacular battles and complex relationships between noble houses. That is the goal of The House of the Dragonprequel to Game of Throneswhich opens on August 22.

Do you sign up for a ‘Dragon House’ watch party?

The day of the premiere The House of the Dragon at HBO Max we are waiting for you at ElStream, Webedia’s Twitch channel. And we are going to organize a watch party in which we will spend a couple of hours approximately enjoying the first episode of the series. And of course in her there will be no lack of a preview to warm up the engines or the viewing of the chapter or a good gathering.

As the main driver of the watch party we will have a lover of the genre like Alejandro Bravo —better known as Alexby11—, which will also be well accompanied by the also streamers Mery_Soldier (Maria Soldier) and Leviathan (Sandra Head).

Although we are aware that half the planet is waiting for that day, eager to learn about the origins of the Targaryen House, we make the date and time of our appointment clear: August 22 at 8:00 p.m.in peninsular time.

How can you follow the first episode?

No one can be left out of the premiere and the event that we have set up around the series. And that is why we have prepared two ways to enjoy it as a community:

if you are at home , you can access your HBO Max account — or subscribe if you don’t already have one — and play the episode when we tell you so we can enjoy it together. Ok, you can do that alone. But we think it’s a better plan to experience it with more people. This way you will synchronize your reproduction with that of ElStream and you will be able to comment in real time on everything that happens . In this case, important, follow our Twitch profile so you don’t miss any details.



, you can access your HBO Max account — or subscribe if you don’t already have one — and play the episode when we tell you so we can enjoy it together. Ok, you can do that alone. But we think it’s a better plan to experience it with more people. This way you will synchronize your reproduction with that of ElStream and you will be able to . In this case, important, follow our Twitch profile so you don’t miss any details. Live the experience physically with us, forming part of the public of the event that will take place in the Webedia Arena (C/ Zurbano, 73. Planta 1ª, Madrid). Places are limited, yes, and to be one of the brand new winners You can participate through a form that you will see in these lines. You can do it from now until August 15 (included).



Don’t you know what a ‘watch party’ is?

A watch party group video consists of watch video-on-demand content at the same time as your friends or viewers with a common interest. We are talking about synchronizing the “Play” of the playback so that we all enjoy the scenes at the same time, with the possibility of commenting in real time.

The main video services propose similar mechanisms to set up the party, but it is the new content platforms that allow us to watch with better tools. Y we have chosen Twitch to live the experience (you can do it both from desktop and from your mobile phone).

Catch up with ‘The House of the Dragon’

We are not in favor of spoilers, so calm down. It never crosses our minds to tell anything that has not appeared in the trailers or in official information from HBO Max. Likewise, there are fans of the series who prefer not to anticipate a single detail about the series. So, from here, we may get into uncomfortable territory.

A little history

The action of The House of the Dragon elapses 200 years before the series Game of Thrones that we have all enjoyed. And it’s also based on a book by George RR Martin, titled fire and blood and published in 2018 —as the first volume of two in total— apart from the main saga, Song of ice and fire.

This first season will consist of ten episodes, in which we will begin by telling an important episode of House Targaryen. Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is a peaceful king. But he soon things will get complicated at all levels, even feeling the threat of his own family.

The cast

In this new installment set in the universe that we met for the first time in Game of Thrones we find a very important cast, in which the aforementioned Paddy Considine stands out as Viserys TargaryenOlivia Cooke in the role of Alicent HightowerEmma D’Arcy as the princesa Rhaenyra Targaryen o Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, claimant to the throne.

The team

We are before a work that is the responsibility of Ryan Condal y Miguel Sapochnik —director of several chapters in the original series—, with George RR Martin himself as co-creator.

Fans of the series will be pleased to know that Ramin Djawadi returns to take charge of the music, after winning an Emmy for his work in Game of Thrones.

the locations

Like in Game of Thrones, the new series has no problem using quality visual effects to recreate the locations. But it is also used real spaces as beautiful as they are spectacular.

Principal recordings kicked off in April 2021 and took place in the UK. However, it is known that the production has also shot in some other points in Europe such as Spain (Cáceres and Trujillo) and Portugal (Monsanto).

Enjoy the final trailer

Remember: Next Monday the 22nd at 8:00 p.m., HBO Max and Webedia Spain are organizing a watch party of the first chapter of The House of the Dragon. You can participate to attend physically by filling out a form that you will find in this article or, if you prefer or are not the winner, do the same from home by following the pilot from your HBO Max account and, in parallel, ElStream, our channel on Twitch. Do you already know how you want to do it? While you think about it, we leave you the official trailer of the series:

