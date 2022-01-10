Great play by Ocampos and goal by Rafa Mir: Sevilla won and does not lose footing against Real Madrid

Sevilla beat Getafe by the minimum and he is still expectant in La Liga in Spain. Julen Lopetegui’s team won thanks to goal by Rafa Mir, who defined a stupendous assist from Argentine Lucas Ocampos. The match corresponding to the twentieth date of the Spanish tournament was played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium.

The play was born at 22 minutes from the right with Lucas Ocampos who he lowered the ball with great technique and pure dribbling and speed he beat two rivals. Then, he sent a low center to the small area where he found himself in the middle of the race to Rafa Mir, who defined of taco and saw how the ball slipped past goalkeeper David Soria.

It was enough for the local victory, despite repeated unsuccessful attempts to achieve the goal of tranquility, as in ’74, when Argentine Papu Gómez tried it with danger from the edge of the area. Mir was annulled as much at the start of the second half (49). The victory was clouded for Sevilla by the injury of the French Jules Koundé, who was damaged in the first half and was substituted at half-time.

Sevilla striker Rafa Mir celebrates the goal scored against Getafe, during the match of the twentieth day of the Santander League at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville. EFE / Raúl Caro.



In addition to the former River Plate, the other Argentines who took part in the meeting were Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuña and Alejandro “Papu” Gómez. Meanwhile, the visiting team was the starter of the Argentine defender Jonathan Silva, former Estudiantes de La Plata and Boca Juniors.

“I am very happy for the victory. I will continue working as I was doing. You have to get resources within the area. In the end the important thing is to try ”, said Rafa Mir, who has six goals in Andalusian team, who stacked his sixth day without defeat (five wins and a draw) to reach 44 points and five behind the leader Real Madrid, with one less duel.

Getafe, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat in 2022 (in which they presented a 1-0 win over Real Madrid) to stagnate in 16th position with 18 points. The next date, Seville will visit Valencia and Getafe will host Granada.

KEEP READING:

The luxurious requests that Novak Djokovic made to the Australian authorities at hours of the hearing that will define his future

Novak Djokovic’s future is defined in an audience in Australia: the harsh punishment he could receive

The complete story of Caniggia and Maradona’s friendship: from the great conflict over the remembered peak in Boca Juniors to the fight with Bilardo

Pochettino was surprised by the controversy surrounding the physical condition of Mauro Icardi and spoke of the health of Lionel Messi

The 2022 Formula 1 Guide: Historic Rule Change, New Cars, and Drive To Survive Series Premiere Date