Great releases, some delays and all the news of the video game in the best of the month

We left behind a month with several delays in release dates, all the controversy with Activision Blizzard and several not very applauded remasters, but also with acclaimed releases like Forza Horizon 5. It is time to take a look at the news and November release.

November has always been a month full of great premieres and in 2021, despite the current situation, it has not been an exception. We have had access to some of the most anticipated titles of the year … although there has also been a few bad news related to the delay of many others, in addition to reaffirming the supply problems of PlayStation 5. But there has also been good news. The 20th anniversary of Xbox left us with the launch of Halo Infinite multiplayer, the first news about an evening of los The Game Awards With a lot of fabric to cut while on Netflix, Arcane has demonstrated the industry’s potential to inspire great animated series. On the other hand, we have Activision Blizzard, where complaints about the company reach new levels with the involvement of Bobby Kotick, its CEO.

There has been a lot to comment on launches. On the one hand, Forza Horizon 5 has done the unthinkable, further improving the formula of Microsoft’s open world driving saga, while other highly anticipated releases such as Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 have not finished meeting all the requirements. expectations placed on them. In addition, we have had several remasters / remakes with less or more success, from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shining Pearl, through The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition that, despite everything, have once again show the affection that all these franchises arouse among the public.

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, XSeries, XOne By: DICE

The healthiest way to understand Battlefield 2042, at launch at least, is to see it as a huge library of content and a tremendously flexible sandbox. All of that works great in the Battlefield Portal experience editor, while the new operators and weather dynamics feel well implemented in Hazard Zone mode. Unfortunately, those new 128-player battles in the mandatory Conquest and Assault are the ones that have gotten pretty lame: DICE and Ripple Effect will have to struggle with post-launch updates if they want to bring order out of a nasty mess that doesn’t seem to have understood its role.

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, XSeries, XOne By: Sledgehammer Games

Despite its new multiplayer modes and having a handful of new characters and mechanics in its campaign, Call of Duty: Vanguard has missed the opportunity to create an experience that represents a milestone in the saga. The competitive multiplayer is its greatest redeeming element, but only you decide if it compensates for the irregularities of a content pack that in other years has been much more compact.

Platforms: PC, XSeries, XOne By: Playground Games

Forza Horizon 5 is the definitive installment, or it should be. Mexico is the most beautiful and complete environment of all its festivals and takes the experience in its version for a new generation to its maximum expression. Eleven highly differentiated environments, all kinds of exhibition events, stories, asphalt, drift and off-road races. Lots of collectibles, community-tailored tests, and online so comprehensive that it is practically endless. Maybe that’s why, because PlayGround Games has already achieved everything, it is not the time to look for a new location for the festival in the future, but a new horizon. -RECOMMENDED-

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, XSeries, XOne, Switch By: Rockstar

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition is actually far from a lot of things. Rockstar has fallen far short of giving the tribute that the re-release undoubtedly deserves on such important dates as the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 3, but it is also far from the disaster that many catalog on social networks in recent days. The textures have been adapted to the new resolutions, a new lighting system has been added and the playability of the classics has been maintained in a new nostalgic opportunity to enjoy three unique pieces in an unrepeatable pack. A more ambitious job by Groove Street Games would have been welcomed with open arms.

Platforms: Switch By: ILCA, Inc.

We may be talking about a different studio, but ILCA had the same responsibility that Game Freak was expected to do: pay tribute to one of the best generations in the series with Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. There are some good ideas there, no doubt; but we believe that neither the music nor the graphics have managed to evoke the sensations we had when touring Sinnoh for the first time. If we add some design problems, it is clear that this is a game that only those who learn to make many assignments in favor of that experience of collecting and adventure that is directly tied to the franchise will enjoy. -NOT RECOMMENDED-

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, XSeries, XOne By: Frontier Developments

Although more options are needed when it comes to designing dinosaur habitats and it is not the most complex management game economically, Jurassic World Evolution 2 knows how to have fun regardless of whether or not you are a veteran of the genre. With more dinosaurs to choose from, all of them fantastically well recreated, designing your own Jurassic Park is a highly enjoyable experience even in moments of chaos, when tourists are seized by panic and you experience situations more typical of the movies, but from a different perspective. There are still details to be polished and many more important news are missed, but if you give it a chance it will be difficult for you not to get hooked on its strategic action.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XOne, Switch By: Airship Syndicate

Ruined King is a very good game, and a true work of art for those who have a minimal interest in the League of Legends universe. You have to take the game for what it is: an RPG with simple systems that seeks to tell us a story and rewards those who decide to invest time in soaking up the world they offer us. The experience has been very enjoyable, and it probably would have been one of my games of the year if it had not been for the aforementioned bugs, which at some point have made me lose my temper. -RECOMMENDED-

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, XSeries, XOne By: Frogwares

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One is a valiant attempt to advance this adventure saga. Its open world, the good number of secondary cases and secrets that you can find or the main argument are good excuses for those wanting more, or who want to approach the saga for the first time. Yet his shootouts feel clunky, uninspired, and repetitive, while the player’s decisions seem to carry little weight in the main plot, something that weighs heavily on the adventure.

Platforms: Switch By: Atlus

So far this year, Shin Megami Tensei V is, for me, the JRPG that I have enjoyed the most. I know that many will be put off by the fact that the game is based on extremely demanding turn-based combat, but I loved that. And not because he is a masoch, but because his exploration, rhythm of play, history and menus are prepared for that idea to work, hook and make you play non-stop. Plus, its worlds are gripping, artistically and graphically fantastic, and when its story takes off, it joins the party to round out an experience that plays great on Switch. It’s a long JRPG, with perfect combat, gripping exploration, and graphics to match. Go get him. -RECOMMENDED-

Platforms: PC, PS4, XOne, Switch By: Haemimont Games

Surviving the Aftermath is a city-building title that mixes survival, resource management, and pop-up events well. Its campaign map and the progression tied to specialists are the best of a game that can become somewhat obtuse at times due to bottlenecks caused by the lack of some resources towards the middle of the game. Its difficulty adaptable to the player’s taste invites you to review it despite everything. However, there are facets that would have required a little more care, such as citizen management or weather events, which can end up being completely inconsequential. A good game of its kind that could have been asked for a little more.

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, XSeries, XOne By: Haemimont Games

It’s a shame that, with Skyrim re-released, Bethesda hasn’t taken the opportunity to add even more visual enhancements. It would have been a good excuse for all those who already know the memory game to return to it with more enthusiasm. The more than 500 contents of the Creation Club are very good, but I do not think they justify going through the box again if you are one of those who already bought the Special Edition at the time. Sure you have a great time rediscovering Skyrim, but it’s already a very personal decision. If you are one of those who have not played it yet, then yes, go for it because you are going to enjoy a great RPG that 10 years later you always want to return.

Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 will wait: Blizzard announces its delay after personnel changes

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will need more time and its announcement comes in a week marked by delays

Square Enix opens up about Marvel’s Avengers – it’s been disappointing and they’ll learn from it

The Elden Ring gameplay has everything you need to know about the game: action, open world and dragons

The eFootball crash continues: its big November patch goes into spring and Konami announces returns

GTA 5 continues to break all records: eight years later, it has sold 155 million copies

FF XIV Endwalker prepares its launch with a new trailer, although it hides an unexpected delay

Denuvo has caused dozens of PC games to crash this weekend

The Game Awards 2021 promises the largest list of global news and announcements in the history of the event

Buying a PS5 will be even more difficult: Bloomberg reports a cut in PlayStation production

Spider-Man debuts in Marvel’s Avengers with action-packed trailer, coming closer to PS4 and PS5

PlayStation works on more than 25 games for PS5 and celebrates its first year with interesting data

The Elder Scrolls 6 will not leave the Xbox ecosystem, according to Phil Spencer: it will follow in Starfield’s footsteps

Halo Infinite multiplayer launches by surprise: where to download it and play its beta for free

Xbox isn’t burning money with Game Pass: Phil Spencer is optimistic about his future

Announcement and trailer of Dragon Ball the Breakers, a different game that faces players

These are the nominees for the best game of the year at The Game Awards 2021, who will win the GOTY?

Saints Row delayed: reboot moves away from February and sets new release date in 2022

Arcane, the hit Netflix series about League of Legends, will have a second season

Bobby Kotick still not resigning, but Activision Blizzard promises new measures after the latest news

