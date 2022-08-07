Great tragedies of the video game that even today it hurts me that they have failed

oh the failures. Everything in this video game industry is a risk. Nothing is given for free, and even those games free to play, apart from entering the lottery that this business model supposes today, they need to earn money to continue subsisting. Still, not all big video game flops They are one of those who did not ask you for anything in return and that is why today I want to highlight some that, in my heart, still I keep with much love and sorrow.

This list, far from being games that have failed for the general public and where we could cite Marvel’s Avengers or Cyberpunk 2077, are those games that, due to their idea or concept, I think deserved more. In fact, although most of them are multiplayer projects, it is not a list restricted to the genre either. With that said, let’s get down to business open old wounds.

Evolve

Developer: Turtle Rock

AAA Budget

Status: Servers closed

Los asymmetric multiplayer they became a genre in themselves within the video game, and Evolve could be considered one of the “founding fathers”. You have to remember that Turtle Rock was already far from the Microsoft umbrella, and without the “ties” of Left 4 Dead, the idea of ​​a cooperative multiplayer where the hordes of zombies gave way to a hunt “a lo Monster Hunter” It was anticipated as a huge success.

Evolve wasn’t a bad game, but it was a bad concept of marketing. We are talking about 2015, when the free to play with years of content yet to get off the ground and only League of Legends and the like stole the entire pie. This IP was not free—although it released a version free to play shortly after—but his concept had to compete with games that offered the same without spending money. The microtransactions they killed the game faster than its lack of contentand it is that no matter how interesting the title could be, the Californian studio seems to have skidded when it comes to reducing what is interesting in a simple hunt for a 15-ton bug, a pity.

Battleborn

Developer: Turtle Rock

AA Budget

Status: Servers closed

Imagine getting together in the same month with Overwatch, fighting under the same gender and that on top of you accuse of plagiarism of your characters. Gearbox far from Borderlands has not had any luck – but tell Aliens: Colonial Marines -, and Battleborn lasted on the market for just over 1 year until it wiped out more than 95% of its community fleeing terrified of the game.

However, why then Battleborn failed if Paladins was also replied the shooter from Blizzard? The answer is in the money. Battleborn was released to complete pricecompeting with an Overwatch enlarged thanks to several early tests and a Blizzard capable of eating the world. The hero shooter from gearbox quickly deflated with moderately positive reviews and an almost non-existent player base until the end of 2021.

Spellbreak

Developer: Proletariat, Inc.

indie budget

Status: Servers in view of closing soon

If there is one thing even riskier than launching a hero shooter the same year as Overwatch and even the subsequent years with the boom of the subgenre and with Blizzard swimming in dollars, is to launch a battle royale free to play competing with Fortnite, Apex Legends or Warzone. I followed Spellbreak from its Alpha and I was one of those who was captivated by the curiosity of a proposal that mixed the genre of fashion and magic combat.

Perhaps too much time was spent in early access -no less than 2 years since its pre-Alpha was announced-; Perhaps its launch on the Epic Games Store over Steam was one more slab in terms of being attractive to the general public. Who knows but Spellbreak he deserved more what he had to get. Since July of last 2021, he has been fighting to keep some few hundred players until the Proletariat studio announced the game’s closure for early 2023.

Anthem

Developer: Bioware

Budget: + 100 million dollars

Status: Active Servers

Within Electronic Arts the idea of ​​bringing together BioWare and armor in the purest style Iron Man following in the footsteps of Destiny 2 and the rest of looter-shooterit already was a millionaire idea. The truth is that she was. The parents of Mass Effect continue to have a positive effect even today, and that spectacular first trailer made our mouths water with a world that, yes, was showing the seams with several empty stages or of difficult logic in the face of an open world; but how good it looked.

You may know the result. Anthem is not like the rest of the games on the list, died before birth. Its first beta did not lower expectations, it sank them into the mud due to poor performance on consoles – where EA sought to have a greater presence – and a game world uninspired, even more than in his first advance. Anthem was nothing like a BioWare project, and far from “simple” the core mechanics of a looter-shooterthe Canadian studio managed to make it even more monotonous and simple ad nauseam.

Electronic Arts wanted all their IPs to work under Frostbitea rough engine and with spectacular results, but for a shooter more classic like Battlefield. The Canadians were unable to modify this engine – something that happened to them later with Mass Effect: Andromeda – and the community took this release as an ignominy. From afar, Anthem was spectacular, vast and had everything to be addictive. Up close, BioWare patina so many we think about its closure just like EA “slammed” Visceral Games years before.

Dirty Bomb

Developer: Splash Damage

indie budget

Status: Active Servers

The case of Dirty Bomb is curious because, as it happened to him in his short life, he is a complete unknown. We talk about a shooter who mixed the subgenre hero shooter with up 20 different mercenaries and only 2 game modes. It may not seem like much, I know, but trust me, the idea of ​​Splash Damage could have been done with a important hole in the market and their numbers support it.

More of 12,000 players at its premiere which remained above 4,000 during the following year; positive reviews on Steam; all in one arena shooter type Quake where the study defended to the death the fact that being a free to playYou were not required to pay anything. Yes, Dirty Bomb is still active, but with just over 100 players in the last few hours, the shooter it is only a shadow of what he wanted to achieve.

Final Fantasy and its Fabula Nova Cristalis

Developer: Square Enix

Budget: + 100 million dollars (65m for FFXIII and between 50 and 80m in Lightning Returns)

Status: Games Closed with no direct sequels in sight

As much as Square Enix swims in gold with Final Fantasy and its sixteenth installment —at least chronologically— is one of the most anticipated titles of the next 2023, the Japanese cemented a expanded universe under the name of A new story for the crystals that started off on the wrong foot. Final Fantasy XIII took a long time to boot up and by the time it did, there wasn’t much to draw the player into a 50 hour long adventure.

A first misstep that shook what we saw as an attempt by SE to unify a universe under the same concept. Final Fantasy XIII.2 and Lightning Returns took a indiscriminate hate based on how badly this thirteenth installment performed, alienating veteran fans while new ones didn’t understand what was going on.

In fact, Lightning’s last adventure flirtation con very interesting ideas that followed in the footsteps of Majora’s Mask, although with its own narrative importance, and a combination of suits-weapons that gave the game a certain freshness. Even so, the vast majority turned their backs on the saga, even Final Fantasy XV was restructured around a new concept of road movie leaving aside the arc of the Fabula Nova Crystallis, marking the end of this new stage.

Titanfall as IP

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

AA budget with a view to getting what an AAA in sales

Status: Servers active though besieged by hackers

The case that hurts me the most I have reserved for last. I’m not afraid to say that Titanfall 2 is the better shooter that lovers of the genre have been able to enjoy in the last decade, but that does not detract from what his first installment achieved. The first Titanfall flirted with a “Call of Duty” combat system with its own crazy spirit y frantic. In fact, Titanfall was placed in a curious place halfway through the shooter more arcade and the barrabasada typical of the Quake.

Far from its campaign mode, which did not revolutionize the video game either, the multiplayer of both deliveries marked a turning point for a Call of Duty lack of ideas. While Activision opted for a very inconspicuous futurism, EA counterattacked with a more powerful, carefree and better structured science fiction. Success was assured, if it weren’t for the fact that EA dated both games in the worst possible schedule.

Titanfall had it a heck of a lot easier coming out between Ghost and Advance Warfare, and with Battlefield 4 off its radar. In this first delivery the expectations of the study failed and not the power of the competition. However, Titanfall 2 had worse luck. The end of the IP was pitted against Battlefield 1, Modern Warfare Remastered, and Infinite Warfare in the same month. Perhaps this last installment was the weakest link of the trio shooter October, but I have seen beatings much less painful than the one suffered by Titanfall 2.