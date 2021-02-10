‘Great Wizard of Oz’ Remake in the Works at New Line

Maintain on to your ruby crimson slippers and repave the yellow brick street: A “Wizard of Oz” remake is in the works at New Line Cinema.

Nicole Kassell (“Watchmen”) is directing the movie, an adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved guide “The Great Wizard of Oz.” Baum’s story has been retold on the large and small display many instances over the years; the most memorable being the traditional 1939 musical starring Judy Garland.

But New Line guarantees the upcoming movie might be a “contemporary take” on Dorothy and the Land of Oz, including that it might “draw on different components” from Garland’s “Wizard of Oz” — like the prized ruby crimson slippers.

“I’m extremely honored to affix Temple Hill and New Line in bringing this beloved traditional to the display,” Kassell mentioned. “Whereas the 1939 musical is a component of my DNA, I’m exhilarated and humbled by the duty of re-imagining such a legendary story. The chance to look at the authentic themes — the quest for braveness, love, knowledge and residential — feels extra well timed and pressing than ever. These are profoundly iconic footwear to fill, and I’m keen to bop alongside these heroes of my childhood as we pave a newly minted yellow brick street!”

Earlier screenplay drafts had been written by Darren Lemke and the duo of Neil Widener and Gavin James.

Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey from Temple Hill and Marc Platt will produce. Isaac Klausner will government produce.

Kassell just lately received an Emmy and a DGA award for HBO’s “Watchmen.” As government producer and director of a number of episodes, Kassell is thought to be the visible architect of the acclaimed collection. Her aptitude for world-building is what made New Line keen to rent Kassell to reimagine “The Great Wizard of Oz.”

Kassell’s first characteristic was “The Woodsman,” which premiered at Sundance Movie Competition in 2004. She’s additionally labored on “The Leftovers,” “Vinyl” and TNT’s “Claws.” Her upcoming tasks embrace directing the HBO pilot “The Child” and the film “Silver Seas” for Participant Media.

