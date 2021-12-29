great worlds and many hours of play at tempting prices

For decades, RPGs have been crowned the genre of those who looking for a deep story, many hours of play and complex systems. If you combine all this with discounted prices, in the end there are some of the most succulent offers of the sales that Steam usually offers, and today we are going to see the most remarkable.

It should be noted that, with the broad genre, there will be a bit of everything: Western, Japanese, Action RPGs, etc. What they have in common is that they are all great games and that they boast of having more than succulent prices.

Steam Winter Sale RPGs for less than 10 euros





The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition por 5,99 euros (anteriormente 29,99 euros)

Undertale for 2.99 euros (previously 9.99 euros)

Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition for 4.79 euros (previously 29.99 euros)

Dragon Age Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition por 4,79 euros (anteriormente 39,99 euros)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky por 7,99 euros (anteriormente 15,99 euros)

Fable: The Lost Chapters por 2,24 (anteriormente 8,99 euros)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire for 9.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros)

Fallout New Vegas Ultimate for 7.99 euros (previously 19.99 euros)

Fallout Classic Collection for 5.99 euros (previously 19.99 euros)

Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic por 2,86 (anteriormente 8,19 euros)

Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic 2 por 2,86 (anteriormente 8,19 euros)

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition for 4.79 euros (previously 15.99 euros)

Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition for 4.79 euros (previously 15.99 euros)

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut for 2.99 euros (previously 19.99 euros)

Steam Winter Sale RPGs for more than 10 euros





Elysium disc for 17.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for 29.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition for 16.79 euros (previously 41.99 euros)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition por 15,99 euros (anteriormente 39,99 euros)

The Outer Worlds for 19.79 euros (previously 59.99 euros)

NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition for €19.99 (previously €39.99)

Cyberpunk 2077 for 29.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition for 11.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros)

Final Fantasy IX for 10.49 (previously 20.99 euros)

Digimon Story Cyber ​​Sleuth: Complete Edition for 11.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros)

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster for 12.49 euros (previously 24.99 euros)

The Deus Ex Collection for 10.07 (previously 88.94 euros)