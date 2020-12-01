Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Election: Voters Unseen, Only 42 Percent Total Voting

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Election 2020: In the election of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC polls 2020), only 42 percent polling was held on Tuesday. This information was given by the election officials. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), only 29.76 percent polling was recorded till two hours before the end of polling. After which, at the end of voting time, this figure reached 42 percent. Also Read – GHMC Poll Latest News: These celebs, including Union Home Minister Reddy, Asaduddin Owaisi, voted

As per the provisional estimates of Telangana State Election Commission officials, only 42% of the 74.67 lakh voters exercised their franchise at 6 pm.

A GHMC official said, “By 5 pm, the recorded voting percentage was around 36.73 and it increased by 5-6 percent in the next hour. We are waiting for the final figures from the divisions, because even after the scheduled time of voting, some divisions had some voters in the queue. ”

Polling started at 9,101 polling stations of all 150 divisions from 7 am which continued till 6 pm. Earlier, in the early hours due to the cold weather, many divisions had negligible voters. Explain that a total of 74,67,256 people are eligible to vote in the elections. These include 38,89,637 males, 35,76,941 females and 678 others.

Despite an appeal by polling officials, all political parties, NGOs and celebrities to improve the voting percentage, few voters turned out to vote and the turnout was sluggish.

In the 2016 GHMC elections, 45.27 percent voters had cast their votes. Although the political parties hoped that the percentage would improve this time, the response of the urban voters was cold. Kovid-19 is being held responsible for the decrease in polling, while the officials assured that they took all precautions by following the Kovid protocol.

Election officials conducted elections through paper ballots instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A total of 1,122 candidates are trying their political luck in these elections. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is confident of retaining power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying its best to win the municipal elections. On the other hand, Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), which is contesting 55 seats, is confident of retaining 44 seats.