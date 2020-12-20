Greater Kailash Gang Rape: Gang rape of 14-year-old minor in Greater Kailash in South Delhi, 4 arrested

Greater Kailash Gang Rape: Four people were arrested on charges of gangrape with a 14-year-old minor in Greater Kailash area of ​​South Delhi. There is also a minor among them. police gave this information. Police said the accused have been identified as Shivam (20), Harishankar (30), resident of Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh and Mangesh (18), who hail from Maharashtra. Also Read – The parents were angry with the restraint, the minor daughter, the boyfriend was called home and murdered

He told that the Greater Kailash-1 police station was informed that four people raped a girl. The victim told the police that she had been working in the area for four months. During this time, he had befriended the minor accused who worked together, who had left work about a month ago.

The official said that the 17-year-old accused called the girl to her workplace on Saturday, where all three other accused were also present. He informed that a lawsuit has been registered in the relevant sections along with the Poxo Act.

