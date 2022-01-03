Greater than 100 passengers cheated via announcing ‘I’ve ignored my flight, want some cash quickly’, arrested

New Delhi: On the Indira Gandhi World Airport within the nationwide capital Delhi, police arrested a person who used to be posing as a pupil of a reputed Andhra Pradesh college and extorting cash from folks for touring at the pretext of lacking a aircraft. Police stated that he has been recognized as V Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. He stated that within the final 4 to 5 years he has to this point duped greater than 100 passengers.Additionally Learn – Delhi Site visitors Alert: Ban on India Gate and Connaught Position on New Yr’s Eve, know the place are the limitations

Police stated {that a} guy dwelling within the postgraduate males's hostel of Maulana Azad Scientific School filed a criticism on December 19, 2021, that he reached the T-3 terminal of Delhi airport from Baroda, the place the accused approached him and stated that he used to be from Andhra Pradesh. He's a pupil of a reputed college of the state.

In step with the complainant, the accused confirmed him the identification card of the college and stated that he had come from Chandigarh and had ignored his flight to Visakhapatnam. The complainant advised that the accused confirmed him a price ticket of Rs 15,000 for the ignored aircraft of Visakhapatnam and stated that he had best six and a part thousand rupees.

The complainant alleged that the accused persuaded the sufferer to pay him the cash due for the price ticket and promised that he would go back her cash after going to his vacation spot. After this the sufferer despatched Rs 9250 to his account thru Google Pay. Police stated that after the accused didn't go back the cash in spite of repeated requests, the complainant approached the police and were given a case registered on this regard.

Sanjay Tyagi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport), stated, “In response to the CCTV photos, the suspected accused used to be apprehended from Terminal-2 on December 30, when he used to be looking to defraud every other passenger.” It has additionally come to mild that 5 circumstances are already registered in opposition to the accused and there are lots of court cases in opposition to him on Twitter as neatly.