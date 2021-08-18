Greater than 56.57 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccine were administered within the nation: Union Well being Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Well being Ministry stated that so excess of 56.57 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccine were given within the nation. In line with the ministry’s meantime record at 7 pm, 48,81,588 doses of the vaccine got on Wednesday.Additionally Learn – Are folks getting impotent because of Corona vaccine, BJP MLA stated – I were given the vaccine, then I…

The ministry stated that on Wednesday, 25,93,571 folks within the 18-44 age crew got the primary dose whilst 5,77,183 folks got the second one dose.

A complete of 20,80,43,061 individuals within the age crew of 18-44 years were given the primary dose whilst 1,72,81,211 folks were given the second one dose in the entire states and union territories for the reason that get started of the 3rd section of the vaccination marketing campaign.