Greatest Escapes to the Country hosts Steve, Nicki and Jules reveal the secret to finding the “excellent” home

Jules Hudson, Steve Brown and Nicki Chapman have been trying again at a few of the best nation houses on the BBC’s Greatest Escapes to the Country.

Every week, the hosts revisit a few of the finest houses which have featured on the present for the previous 5 years, together with a 17th century thatched cottage and a 400-year-old listed cottage.

Nonetheless, when it comes to selecting the finest nation escape, the hosts don’t at all times agree.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Steve revealed that his superb place could be someplace with a lot of wildlife.

“It is going to be good to have a unique number of wildlife. The surroundings round me is de facto vital as a result of I get pleasure from going to nature reserves. I attempt to make my backyard like that so I’ve a lot of meadow flowers, which look very fairly and appeal to all the pollinators and butterflies.”

For Nicki, nevertheless, it’s all about the surrounding surroundings and assembly new individuals.

She stated: “Everybody’s concept of a rustic escape is totally different, so I take into consideration what I’d like and I do need to make pals in the countryside, so I’d select a good looking home with character and allure, however I’d additionally have a look at the surrounding space as properly as a result of for me that’s simply as vital.”

With so many components contributing to shopping for a brand new home, it may be very troublesome to discover the “excellent” property, which the BBC Two present has proven over the years.

Homebuyers could then have to compromise on sure components, which is one thing Nicki feels is a “legitimate level”.

Nonetheless, for Steve, home-buying is one space of life he feels we shouldn’t have to “compromise on”.

When requested how versatile you ought to be when in search of a brand new property, he stated: “Not a lot in any respect is the fact. I don’t suppose you need to compromise. I’d a lot reasonably I present 50 homes and if nothing is correct, the purchaser says that. It’s not about the present, I’d hate somebody to transfer right into a home they don’t like.”

He added: “That is someplace you’re going to spend your time and dwell your life. There are lot of issues in life that you’ve to compromise on, however whenever you’re in search of your dream home I don’t suppose suppose it’s one thing you want to compromise on.”

Like Steve, Jules – who has not too long ago written written The Escape to the Country Handbook – believes you need to undoubtedly stick to what you need, nevertheless, he feels consumers have to be open-minded.

“You’re by no means going to get the excellent property, however I believe what you need is one thing that’s going to get you thru the door. It could not have the whole lot on the want record nevertheless it ought to have most issues,” he defined.

“For me the excellent property is the one which makes you need to embrace its imperfections – a bit like a companion. It’s bought to be the property that makes you need to have it. It’s simply bought that one factor.”

So what recommendation would he give to somebody transferring to the countryside?

“Be real looking about the finances. It’s fairly simple to go browsing and discover issues inside your finances. I’d say to individuals to knock some cash off your finances to permit your self to make adjustments,” Jules stated.

“Create a scrapbook, raid the magazines and create an concept of what you need, in order that whenever you method the market on-line or in life you may be ready.”

He continued: “The opposite half that we’re typically requested to search for is outbuildings as a result of individuals need studios or workplace area. When you solely seek for properties which have them you’ll limit your self, so it’s good trying inside your finances and finding locations that you just may have the ability to construct on.”

Greatest Escapes to the Country is on at 6.30pm on BBC Two.