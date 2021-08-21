Greece Expands Border Wall Amid Ecu Fears Of Afghan Migrant Wave

Greece introduced Friday that it has prolonged its border wall with Turkey as a part of its efforts to forestall migrants coming from Afghanistan — amid Ecu fears of an Afghan wave of migrants sparked by means of the Taliban takeover.

Reuters reported that the 40km fence will likely be accompanied by means of a brand new automated digital tracking device to forestall migrants doubtlessly passing via Turkey within the coming months.



FRANCE MACRON PROMISES ‘ROBUST’ EU RESPONSE TO POTENTIAL MIGRATION WAVE FROM AFGHANISTAN

“We can’t wait passively for the conceivable affect,” Civil Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis instructed newshounds after visiting the Evros area. “Our borders stay protected and inviolable.”

This is a message that has reverberated throughout Europe, which nonetheless recollects the 2015 migration disaster – fueled by means of the tumult in Syria – that devastated the continent, modified the talk on border safety and ended in the victories of quite a few right-wing and populist events.

BORIS JOHNSON SAYS UK WILL TAKE 5,000 AFGHAN REFUGEES AGAINST TALIBAN RAISE AND TAKEOVER

Austria, the place a right-wing govt got here to energy within the post-crisis years, was once amongst many that argued that the migrants will have to be housed within the area reasonably than in Europe. It has additionally proposed putting in “deportation facilities” in nations close to Afghanistan to facilitate the deportation of Afghans.

“Our function will have to be to stay nearly all of folks within the area,” Austrian Inner Minister Karl Nehammer mentioned this week.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose promise of “wir shaffen das” (“we will do that”) was once a slogan of Ecu optimism within the face of the 2015 disaster, has additionally addressed the wish to supply refugees close to Afghanistan. to ascertain.

“That is essentially about serving to neighboring nations the place the Afghan refugees would possibly cross,” Merkel instructed newshounds.

In the meantime, French President Emmanuel Macron promised a “powerful” reaction to the disaster.

EUROPE SEEES INCREASE IN ILLEGAL MIGRATION, 59% MORE THAN 2020 TO NOW

“We will have to look forward to and give protection to towards vital abnormal migratory flows that might endanger the migrants and possibility encouraging a wide variety of trafficking in human beings,” Macron mentioned in a televised speech. France 24 .

In Britain, Top Minister Boris Johnson introduced that Britain would soak up 5,000 Afghan refugees this 12 months, however added: “By means of the best way, we will be able to additionally no longer permit folks from Afghanistan to come back to this nation in any arbitrary approach.”

“We need to be beneficiant, however we’ve got to verify we maintain our personal protection,” he mentioned.

In the meantime, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned his Ecu neighbors that “Turkey has no accountability, duty or legal responsibility to be Europe’s refugee safe haven.”

Erdoğan, in the meantime, praised how his personal govt has bolstered border safety at the border with Iran with army team of workers and a brand new wall.

The Related Press contributed to this document.