GreedFall 2 presents trailer, images and more details about what we will see in the fantasy RPG

After the success of the original, Spiders promises to delve into the formula of the role-playing video game in a new setting.

After the presentation of its first details yesterday, hours later the announcement trailer for GreedFall 2 – The Dying World, the new role-playing and action adventure of Spiders that will make its premiere on PC and consoles in 2024, was shared. The video shared no It left samples of its novelties in gameplay, but it did represent an important advance on its plot premise, returning us to the rich setting of the original.

Since the news published yesterday, the video game has also been registered on Steam, leaving behind a little more information about the production. Thus, we now know that the story begins three years before the events narrated in the first GreedFall, proposing to the user travel through new landscapes; from Olima, the city of the stars of the Alianza del Puente, to the shores of Uxantis. “He knows all the factions that share control of these nations and navigates the treacherous waters of their schemes and plots,” we read on his purchase tab.

GreedFall 2 is still an RPG, and as such it urges the player to create and develop their own character, being quite interested from Spiders in an alliance system where you will have to help other characters with their missions, discover their secrets and, ultimately, make them your friends and even lovers.

Accompanying the news, in addition to the aforementioned trailer, you can see a first gallery of the environments that will have to be discovered in GreedFall 2. Its managers, on the other hand, have also had time to share a new Steelrising trailer. Meanwhile, we invite you to read the analysis of GreedFall in 3DJuegos, “the new heir to the role of Bioware”, Alejandro Pascual titled in his criticism.

