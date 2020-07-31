Green Hornet animated superhero TV series to be produced by Kevin Smith

Jay and Silent Bob film-maker Kevin Smith is creating an animated TV series primarily based on The Green Hornet, the traditional superhero franchise which began within the 1930s as a radio present.

Smith is engaged on the challenge with youngsters’s content material producer WildBrain and its spokesperson Stephanie Betts stated he had “arrange an extremely wealthy world with a forged of fantastic characters, particularly Kato, who’s now not only a sidekick, however is now a robust feminine companion to the Green Hornet”.

Selection stories the Green Hornet series will be set within the trendy world and can comply with the adventures of a reimagined Green Hornet and Kato, who’re the grown son of the unique Green Hornet and the daughter of the unique Kato. They may proceed to battle the villains of Century Metropolis and they’ll additionally journey within the suitably high-tech car, Black Magnificence.

Smith stated: “It’s an honour to escort the legendary Green Hornet and Kato into their very personal animated series for the primary time within the wealthy historical past of those iconic popular culture characters.”

He stated the present would inform the story of two Hornets, previous and future, and would draw on a “lifetime spent watch traditional cartoons and superb animation like Batman: The Animated Series, Heavy Metallic and Tremendous Mates”.

“I can’t consider WildBrain gave me this job and I can’t thank them sufficient for the chance to prolong my childhood slightly longer.”

Smith already has a historical past with the Green Hornet. In 2004 he was employed by Miramax to write a script for a Green Hornet film, nevertheless it was by no means produced. As an alternative, Seth Rogan wrote and starred within the Green Hornet movie in 2011, directed by Michel Gondry.

The Green Hornet was produced as a live-action TV present in 1966 and launched martial arts legend Bruce Lee to the world as Kato.

Smith did, nonetheless, produce a series of comedian books primarily based on his story improvement.

We’re not sure which community or streaming service will broadcast the series within the UK.

