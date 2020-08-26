Greg Davies to star in new comedy The Cleaner for BBC One

Taskmaster’s Greg Davies is ready to star in a model new comedy a couple of crime scene cleaner for BBC One.

The Cleaner options Davies as Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, a state-certified cleansing technician with a penchant for gossiping, who’s accountable for eradicating all traces of demise from grotesque crime scenes in Shropshire.

This six-part sitcom will comply with Wicky as he stumbles throughout sufferer’s relations, employers, neighbours, acquaintances and sometimes the murderers themselves while working for cleansing contractors and zooming between police-taped areas in his baby-blue pickup truck.

The BBC is but to announce when The Cleaner is scheduled to air, however has mentioned the broadcaster will verify particulars in due course.

In an announcement, Davies mentioned: “As a younger man I instructed a careers adviser that I wished to mop blood up for a residing or be a comic. He instructed me with a giggle that neither had been actual jobs and I ought to take into account studying a commerce. Nicely he’s not laughing now could be he?! (Sadly, he’s lifeless).

“I’m thrilled to be adapting this glorious present with Studio Hamburg UK for BBC One and may’t wait to get cleansing,” he added.

Shane Allen, the BBC’s Commissioning Controller for Comedy, additionally mentioned: “Greg has completed a knockout job of repositioning this hit sitcom for the UK viewers.”

“Wicky is a completely first rate everyman whose differing work scenario every week brims with comedian thrives and alternatives to take a look at his ethical fibre,” he added. “As with Ghosts and The Goes Fallacious Present we’re eager to again distinctive concepts that play with kind and tone for a mainstream BBC One viewers and take the sitcom in to sudden new settings.”

The 52-year-old comic rose to fame as Mr. Gilbert in The Inbetweeners and has since starred in BBC Three comedy Cuckoo, Channel 4’s Man Down and appeared on quite a lot of panel exhibits reminiscent of Mock the Week and Would I Lie to You?

He at the moment hosts Taskmaster alongside Alex Horne, with the duo showing in season ten this autumn following its transfer from Dave to Channel 4.

