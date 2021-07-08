Greg Gutfeld: Media The Maximum Selfish Fools On The Planet

In keeping with Vice Information, which it seems that nonetheless exists, other folks within the media are suffering with Put up-Stressful Rigidity Dysfunction brought about by way of the January 6 breach of the capitol.

If truth be told, some newshounds received’t even go back to the development and others are in treatment.

One long-time reporter, which means he’s outdated, needed to retire quickly after the assault, and others can’t sleep. Perhaps they noticed their rankings.

One Bloomberg Information reporter named Eric Wassan claims feels unsafe in his area, which is bizarre as a result of he lives in DC the place other folks really feel unsafe once they depart their area.

It seems that seeing a clown in a Viking hat knocking over a bottle of white-out on Dick Durban’s table is tantamount to being mauled by way of ISIS on your kitchen.

They’re extra distraught than the Kardashians right through a silicon scarcity.

Thank God we haven’t had a conflict on our soil but, how would they be capable of quilt it? There can be a run on scented candles and dream journals.

However are you able to blame those deficient souls? Whilst you listen about January 6, you’re satisfied it’s worse than 9/11.

In all probability it’s, however to them.

MATTHEW DOWD ON MSNBC: To me, despite the fact that there used to be much less lack of lifestyles on January 6, January 6 used to be worse than 9/11, as it’s endured to tear our nation aside and provides permission for other folks to pursue autocratic manner. So I feel we’re in a miles worse position than we’ve been, and as I’ve mentioned to you prior to, I feel we’re in essentially the most perilous position in time for the reason that introduction of the Civil Battle.

He’s simply loopy.

Yeah, to him it used to be worse than 9/11. Inform it to the households of the 9/11 first responders.

However that’s our media. They’ve by no means been just right at priorities.

A bunch of in large part unarmed housewives and dads stroll into the Capitol, and that’s someway worse than 3 planes flying into constructions killing hundreds.

Now, I condemn what came about on January 6. Early on I mentioned when Barbarians are on the gates, the Republicans must be the gates, no longer the barbarians. That day, they weren’t.

However the media’s beating the tale to demise love it’s an adolescent stuck shoplifting in Tehran.

As it’s a pleasant distraction from the terrible s— they brought about during the last decade. The crime, the violence, the poisoned schooling machine.

January 6 is their defend from blame.

I’m wondering what the Indignant White Male thinks.

Tom Shillue, Indignant White Male: Howdy guys, yet one more time, positive, why no longer? (holds up egg) That is me, that is my mind, that is the media. This (places egg in frying pan) is me observing tales that the media does about themselves. Any questions? Come on, you’ve were given questions, don’t you? I’ll take questions.

He by no means takes questions, however I’m wondering what the Indignant Black Male thinks.

Tyrus, indignant black male: (Slumbering) … Fall asleep.

The most productive recommendation if you’ll be able to’t sleep.

I’m questioning, did any of those newshounds enjoy any mental trauma right through the riots of final yr.

Instead of having to learn or watch their very own paintings.

However you understand who did undergo, in reality? The sufferers of the riots. The individuals who owned retail outlets and houses that burned to the bottom. However the media gave the impression a bit of indifferent from all that.

However the media gave the impression a bit of indifferent from all that. Who may overlook this pleasant second:

ALI VELSHI MSNBC ANCHOR: I wish to be transparent in how I represent this. This can be a protest, and it’s no longer, in most cases talking, unruly. Fires were began, and there’s a crowd this is relishing that.

It’s simply too simple. The crowds weren’t the one ones relishing it.

In the meantime, the crime sprees that adopted had been denied by way of misleading dolts like Don Lemon and Pleasure Reid.

They denied the crime as a result of they, or their imaginary buddies, didn’t enjoy it first-hand.

What a perfect journalism gig. Simply record on what individually occurs to you, you then by no means must do anything else.

So why the hysteria over January 6 versus the continuing violence in Portland, Atlanta, San Francisco, LA, New York, Seattle.

Neatly, the crime spikes couldn’t be used politically on account of the race element. However the January 6 mob used to be whiter than a Dave Matthews fan making snow angels.

And that’s White.

So, they attempted to tie it to a phantom White supremacy motion.

However take a look at the Shaman from January 6.

Does that man seem like a logo of White supremacy? That’s no longer even blackface.

However take a look at him. That turns out like the other of supremacy. And he’s been in prison for 6 months.

That’s means longer than the looters and arsonists who brought about billions in damages.

I ponder whether shopkeepers really feel protected of their properties realizing that this flake is locked up.

No actors or politicians afflicted to bail him out, and he didn’t even set hearth to anything else.

Perhaps his worst crime used to be scaring Nancy Pelosi, however however, her eyebrows at all times seem like that.

Obviously, the fellow’s sick, as unwell as Matthew Dowd.

However no person cares, he’s no political hero. He received’t be on MSNBC spewing nonsense about 9/11.

However no longer simplest does the media no longer care about those suspects, they in fact salute rounding all of them up.

So the media creates a story that it’s a perilous rise up brought about by way of the Giant Lie, however the giant lie used to be in fact their 4 years pushing of the Russian collusion delusion.

And when an unarmed protester will get killed, neatly that’s par for the path.

Consider, despite the fact that, if it had been a BLM protestor and no longer a Trumper. Holy crap.

So, it’s no longer unexpected to look how the media performs this, squeezing as a lot juice out of 1 tournament whilst ignoring against the law wave. It’s as a result of the upward thrust in crime implicates the media and the Dems, so they are able to’t speak about it.

They spent a yr denying it. Some even laughed it off.

DON LEMON: Yeah, democratic towns are in chaos at the moment, is that this what you wish to have from Joe Biden, they’re going to take your nation away, they’re taking down the statues.

CHRIS CUOMO: Crime is emerging.

DON LEMON: Oh my gosh it’s so dangerous, and defunding the police, it’s like (rolls eyes.)

The one time this fool used to be proper about one thing, and he used to be being sarcastic.

I ponder whether they get a royalty each time I play that section.

At this charge, Don may most definitely purchase his calf implants.

The truth is, the media are essentially the most selfish fools on the earth.

Best they may say they’re traumatized by way of in the future in January the place an unarmed protestor died, as they forget about the sufferers of crime round them at the moment on a daily basis.

But when they didn’t see it, it didn’t occur. Particularly if it came about to you.

This newsletter is customized from Greg Gutfeld’s opening monologue at the July 8, 2021 version of “Gutfeld!”