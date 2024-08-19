Greg Gutfeld Net Worth 2024- Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Greg Gutfeld has become one of the most recognizable faces in late-night television, known for his sharp wit, irreverent humor, and contrarian political commentary. As the host of “Gutfeld!” on Fox News, he has carved out a unique niche in the crowded late-night landscape, offering a conservative-leaning perspective with plenty of laughs along the way. But how did this self-described “libertarian” from California become one of cable news’ biggest stars? Let’s take a closer look at the life and career of Greg Gutfeld.

Who is Greg Gutfeld?

Gregory John Gutfeld was born in San Mateo, California, on September 12, 1964. Raised in a Roman Catholic family, Gutfeld attended Junípero Serra High School, an all-boys Catholic school, before attending college. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in English.

It was during his college years that Gutfeld began to develop his political views. As he explains it, “I became a conservative by being around liberals, and I became a libertarian by being around conservatives.” This experience of questioning the prevailing ideologies around him would define much of Gutfeld’s later career in media.

Attribute Details Full Name Gregory John Gutfeld Date of Birth September 12, 1964 Age (as of 2024) 59 years old Birthplace San Mateo, California Height 5 feet 5 inches Religious Views Raised Catholic, now “agnostic atheist” Education Bachelor’s Degree in English, University of California, Berkeley

Age and Physique

At 59 years old (as of 2024), Greg Gutfeld has maintained a youthful energy that serves him well in the fast-paced world of late-night television. Standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, Gutfeld may not tower over his guests, but his larger-than-life personality makes up for it. With his signature thick-rimmed glasses and often mischievous grin, Gutfeld has cultivated an image that’s part intellectual, part class clown.

Personal Life and Relationships

Gutfeld’s personal life has been relatively stable compared to the ups and downs of his professional career. He married Elena Moussa in 2004 after a whirlwind romance. The couple met in London, where Gutfeld was working as the editor of Maxim UK, and Elena was a photo editor for Maxim Russia. They hit it off immediately and were married within five months of meeting.

The couple has no children, but Gutfeld has typically joked about it, saying, “I’m not opposed to kids; I just don’t want them to be mine.” He and Elena reside in New York City, where his shows are filmed.

Despite being raised Catholic, Gutfeld now describes himself as an “agnostic atheist.” He has said that while he respects people of faith, he doesn’t believe in God. This stance has sometimes put him at odds with more religious conservatives, but it’s also part of what makes Gutfeld a unique voice in conservative media.

Professional Career

Gutfeld’s career in media began shortly after college when he interned at The American Spectator, a conservative magazine. He then worked as a staff writer at Prevention magazine and as an editor for various Rodale Press magazines. In 1995, he became a staff writer at Men’s Health, eventually becoming editor-in-chief in 1999.

However, Gutfeld’s stint as editor-in-chief of Stuff magazine from 2000 to 2003 showcased his irreverent style. Under his leadership, the magazine’s circulation skyrocketed from 750,000 to 1.2 million. But his tenure ended abruptly after a publicity stunt involving dwarfs at a media conference backfired spectacularly.

Year Position Details 1987 Intern The American Spectator 1995 Staff Writer Men’s Health 1999 Editor-in-Chief Men’s Health 2000-2003 Editor-in-Chief Stuff magazine 2004-2006 Editor Maxim (UK) 2007 Host “Red Eye” on Fox News 2011 Co-host “The Five” on Fox News 2015 Host “Gutfeld!” (formerly “The Greg Gutfeld Show”) on Fox News

Undeterred, Gutfeld moved to the UK to edit Maxim from 2004 to 2006. During this time, he also began writing for The Huffington Post, often aiming at his more liberal colleagues with acerbic wit.

Gutfeld’s big break came in 2007 when he was tapped to host “Red Eye” on Fox News, a late-night talk show that quickly developed a cult following. The show’s 3 AM time slot allowed for a looser, more experimental format that played to Gutfeld’s strengths.

In 2011, Gutfeld became one of the original co-hosts of “The Five,” a political talk show on Fox News weekdays. This higher-profile gig exposed him to a much larger audience and cemented his status as a rising star on the network.

Finally, in 2015, Gutfeld got his eponymous show, which eventually became “Gutfeld!” in 2021 when it moved to weeknights. The show has been a ratings juggernaut, often beating out traditional late-night heavyweights like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

Net Worth and Salary

Greg Gutfeld’s success on Fox News has translated into significant financial rewards. As of 2024, his net worth is around $18 million. His annual salary from Fox News is reported to be $7 million, making him one of the highest-paid personalities on the network.

But Gutfeld’s income isn’t limited to his TV work. He’s also a successful author, having written nine books, four of which have been New York Times bestsellers. These books, which include titles like “The Joy of Hate” and “The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help,” have added significantly to his wealth.

Attribute Details Net Worth (2024) $18 million Annual Salary $7 million Income Sources Fox News, Book Deals, Investments Real Estate Luxurious apartment in New York City

Company Details and Investments

While Gutfeld is primarily known for his work on Fox News, he’s also ventured into other business endeavors. He’s been involved in various media projects and has appeared on different shows and podcasts.

As for investments, Gutfeld has been relatively private about his financial portfolio. However, given his libertarian leanings and skepticism of big government, he likely favors a diverse investment strategy that minimizes risk and maximizes personal freedom.

Gutfeld has made significant investments in real estate. He and his wife own a luxurious apartment in New York City, estimated to be worth several million dollars. This property is their home and a convenient base for Gutfeld’s work at Fox News headquarters.

Fiscal Responsibility and Money Management

Gutfeld often espouses conservative economic principles on his shows, advocating for lower taxes and reduced government spending. He likely applies these same principles to his personal finances, focusing on long-term wealth accumulation rather than flashy wealth displays.

In interviews, Gutfeld has emphasized the importance of living below one’s means and saving for the future. He’s joked about his frugal habits, once saying, “I’m so cheap, I make Ebenezer Scrooge look like a philanthropist.”

Investment and Funding

While specific details of Gutfeld’s investment strategy aren’t public knowledge, it’s clear that he’s been savvy with his earnings from Fox News and his book deals. Given his background in media and publishing, he may be invested in related industries or startups.

Gutfeld also supports various charitable causes, though he tends to keep his philanthropy low-key. He’s expressed skepticism about large, bureaucratic charities, preferring to support smaller, more direct efforts to help people in need.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Greg Gutfeld is active on social media, using these platforms to promote his shows, share his thoughts on current events, and engage with fans. You can find him on:

Twitter: @greggutfeld

Instagram: @greggutfeld

Facebook: @GregGutfeld

Gutfeld can be contacted through Fox News or his literary agent for professional inquiries. However, he’s known for being reasonably accessible to fans, often responding to comments and messages on social media.

Conclusion

Greg Gutfeld’s journey from a young writer questioning the status quo to one of the most influential voices in conservative media is a testament to his unique blend of humor, intellect, and irreverence. Whether you agree with his politics or not, it’s hard to deny his impact on the late-night television landscape.

As Gutfeld continues to dominate the ratings with his nightly show, it’s clear that he’s found a formula that resonates with a large segment of the American public. His ability to tackle serious issues with a humorous twist, combined with his willingness to challenge both liberal and conservative orthodoxies, has made him a truly unique figure in modern media.

Whether you love or hate him, Greg Gutfeld has undeniably made his mark on American culture. As he often says at the end of his show, “If you disagree with anything I’ve said, you’re probably a racist.” This kind of provocative, tongue-in-cheek humor keeps audiences coming back night after night, ensuring that Gutfeld’s voice will continue to be heard for years to come.