Greg Rutkowski Was Taken Off Of Stable Diffusion, But AI Artists Brought Him Back:

Greg Rutkowski chose not to do the Stable Diffusion set of training exercises, even though he is more well-known among AI artists than Picasso as well as Leonardo da Vinci. The group just made a LoRA that looks like his style.

Greg Rutkowski, a digital artist, doesn’t want anything to do alongside art made by AI, but AI artists refuse to leave him alone.

Rukowski Is A Very Famous Among People Who Like Computer Generated Art:

Rukowski is very famous among people who like art made by computers because of his bright, bizarre style. Indeed, his name got the keyword that AI artists used most often when they wanted to copy a certain style of art. But he didn’t want anything to do with it.

After the artist spoke out against the trend of AI art, the people who made the famous AI picture maker Stable Diffusion took his work out of their database.

Now People Can Copy His Style For Free With The Help Of Stable Diffusion:

But now, against Rutkowski’s wishes, the community has made a tool that lets people copy his style. And because Stable Diffusion is free and open source, he as well as Stability AI can’t do anything about it.

Rukowski’s Style Has Been Asked For More Than 400,000 Times Without His Permission:

Without his permission, his style has been asked for more than 400,000 times, more than Picasso and Da Vinci. What happened? Rutkowski himself had trouble telling the difference between AI-generated pieces as well as his own real works.

Even though Rutkowski was the biggest name within the game, he became one of the harshest judges of AI art.

Stability AI Took Away The Ability To Copy The Style Of Certain Artist:

With the publication of Stable Diffusion 2.0, a big change was made because of what he along with other digital artists had to say. Stability AI took away the ability to copy the style of certain artists, which made some users unhappy.

The update was called “nerfed” because it made it so that pictures could no longer be made within Rutkowski’s unique style. It also had trouble recreating the human body, and it needed a whole new, harder way to prompt people.

This Move Made The New Model Very Unpopular And Stable Diffusion v1.5 Become King Of Open Source Text To Image Producers:

Enter the LoRa, a small, highly customized model that can copy things such as art styles, faces, stances, as well as color gradations.

When Stability AI left Rutkowski’s style out of SD 2.0, the art world saw a hole and tried to fill it. What happened? On Civitai, you can now get a free Lora who has been trained to copy Rutkowski’s style.

According To LyKon It Will Be An Excellent Choice To Train A LoRA:

Lykon, who made the first modified SDXL model, said that the move was smart. He wrote on Civitai, “Since this creator’s name became one of the most common in 1.5 prompts as well as it’s gone now, I thought it would be an excellent choice to train a LoRA.”

Not everyone agreed with the move. On Civitai as well as Reddit, there was some discussion, and people argued for both sides. One person wrote, “It’s kind of weird to create a LoRA of someone who asked folks not to train on their art.” “Legal does not always entail right.”

Others agreed with Lykon, pointing out that Rutkowski’s work has been around for years in SD1.5. Some people just laughed about the whole thing. Even though Lykon says he will give up easily to Rutkowski, he claimed that he thinks he is working for the better good.

LyKon Stated That If He Call Me And Asks Me To Remove It, I Will Take This Down:

“I’ll take this down if he calls me and asks me to.” Says Lykon. “Right now, I think it’s best for everyone if his style is shown in a way that will last forever.”

As AI and art continue to change, the line between creation and stealing gets blurrier. This is especially true when terms such as “styles,” “decentralization,” and “open source” are used. The only thing for sure? The art world isn’t afraid to make changes to the digital surface.

In the dynamic relationship between artists as well as AI, life sometimes looks like art and art sometimes looks like life. If Rutkowski is unable to defeat them, why not paint them instead?

