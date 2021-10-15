Gregg Popovich compared Christopher Columbus to Adolf Hitler: “He started the genocide of the New World.”

Gregg Popovich, entrenador de San Antonio Spurs (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Gregg Popovic again generated controversy for a phrase against Christopher Columbus. Just as, at the time, a criticism of his towards the then president of the United States, Donald Trump, who described as “insane idiot who hides in the White House bunker” for his lack of sensitivity to the pandemic, created a stir, this time the 72-year-old San Antonio Spurs coach He pointed to the conqueror whom he compared to Adolf Hitler.

Gregg’s malaise originated from the week in which some Latin American countries celebrate October 12 as ‘Christopher Columbus Day’ or ‘Columbus Day’.

Although some nations were based on historical revisionism and changed their way of remembering this event, not referring to the arrival of the conqueror to the continent but to the recognition of the indigenous populations, the debate about what to remember continues to this day.

And at the press conference last Friday, but which went viral today with a video that was shared on Twitter By correspondent RJ Márquez (@KSATRJ), Popovich had no qualms about answering the question of some journalists about the proclamation of the Day of the Indigenous Peoples by President Biden.

AND about Christopher Columbus, without turning, said: “He started the genocide in the New World. He set in motion everything that came after, the annihilation of every indigenous person in Hispaniola, what is now Haiti and the Dominican Republic. He made them slaves, mutilated and murdered ”.

“Are we so far behind that we have school districts that do that? I’m impressed. Simply amazed ”, He continued, but not before ending the discussion with a phrase that resounded in all the media.

It originated after another journalist asked him if, due to the supposed Genoese origin of Columbus, Italian-Americans could feel represented by their land. “That’s nonsense, it’s like saying, ‘We should be proud of Hitler for being German.’ Has no sense. It is a day about Columbus, not about Italian-Americans ”, concluded.

