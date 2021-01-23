Gregory Sierra Lifeless: ‘Barney Miller,’ ‘Sanford and Son’ Actor Was 83

Gregory Sierra, greatest identified for his roles as Sgt. Miguel “Chano” Amanguale on “Barney Miller” and Julio Fuentes on “Sanford and Son,” died on Jan. 4 in Laguna Woods, Calif., based on Orange County Well being Dept. data. He was 83.

The New York-born-and-raised actor, of Puerto Rican descent, discovered success in his recurring position as Fred G. Sanford’s neighbor. His profession remained regular by way of the tip of the ’90s, usually discovering Sierra taking part in legislation enforcement roles. He appeared on “Miami Vice,” “Homicide, She Wrote,” “Hill Road Blues” and “MacGyver.” His TV roles included visitor spots on “The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air” and “The X-Information.”

Earlier than making it to “Sanford and Son,” Sierra had ties to Norman Lear. He appeared in a single episode of the beloved sitcom “All within the Household” as Paul Benjamin, a Jewish extremist. Paul and Archie Bunker strike up a friendship after somebody paints a swastika on the household’s entrance door. Paul provides the Bunkers safety, however is finally killed in a automotive bomb. It’s the one episode with no viewers applause to shut out the present.

In “The Towering Inferno,” he performed Carlo the bartender, and appeared as a mutant referred to as Verger in “Beneath the Planet of the Apes.” His different movie roles included “Papillon,” “Honey, I Blew Up the Child” and Orson Welles’ “The Different Aspect of the Wind.”

As a resident of Laguna Woods, he starred in a neighborhood manufacturing of the play “See How They Run” in 2009. “Any position is demanding should you put your self by way of a course of,” Sierra advised the Orange County Register on the time. “Since you anticipate one thing of your self.”

He’s survived by his spouse, Helene.