Gremio won with a goal from midfield and still dreams of saving himself from relegation in Brazil

Four years ago Guild achieved his third Copa Libertadores de America after beating Lanús and today he is going through a delicate present where he is fighting not to descend. The traditional Porto Alegre team has been in agony for several dates at the Brasileirao, a national championship of 20 teams where everyone is fighting for something until the last dates. With two days ahead, the tricolor team will seek to stay in the highest category. This Thursday he managed a sigh after beat San Pablo 3-0 and with the incentive that the last goal was from the middle of the field.

The Gremio torcedores took a joy in their stadium where from the 23rd minute they started up on the scoreboard with the goal of Thiago Santos. In this set the Argentine defender played as a starter Walter Kannemann, one of the members of the squad that dominated South America less than five years ago.

In addition, the São Paulo cast sought equality and there were moments in which it put the local team in trouble, but in a counter the second goal was born through Diogo Barbosa, after a perfect shot from outside the area that sneaked into an angle.

Diogo Barbosa celebrates the second goal he scored for Gremio (Credit: Twitter @Gremio)

The third was to close the court. Guild put in his area before an attack by San Pablo, the ball that was deflected by a defender and was received by the Colombian Miguel Borja, who endured and left it for Jhonata Robert who saw the goalkeeper ahead James Volpi and from the middle of the court he converted. Of course, the game ended with this great goal that demoralized the former team led by Hernán Crespo. In San Pablo they were headlines Martín Benítez, Emiliano Rigoni and Jonathan Calleri.

In the Brasileirao, the last four of the table fall and Gremio is ranked 18th with 39 points, but is three behind Atlético Paranaense, the brand-new champion of the South American Cup that is located 16th, with one game less, and also fights for permanence. .

With six points in dispute, Atlético Mineiro (from Matías Zaracho and Nacho Fernández) beat Bahia 3-2 and was crowned champion after 50 years, since his last consecration in the most important tournament in Brazilian football was in 1971.

The Mineiro players celebrate the victory against Sport Bahia that assured them the title at the Brasileirao (EFE / Walmir Cirne)



In Brasileirao there is interest in various definitions until the end. It is that the first eight classified enter the Copa Libertadores, a race of which there are seven places to be covered before the first place secured by Mineiro. Then there are six places for the Copa Sudamericana and the last four places of those who will lose the category.

Even among those who today are not assured of their continuity in the top category for 2022 is São Paulo himself, another soccer giant from the neighboring country.

Brazilian soccer proves to be a reference not only at a regional level due to the dominance of its teams in international competitions where four of them were the finalists in the Libertadores and Sudamericana, but also the disputed model of its main domestic tournament is attractive.

In short, in a 20-team championship, there are 18 places to compete and it is a 38-date championship, as were the old long seasons of Argentine soccer, a system used until the 1989/1990 exercise, with the consecration of River Plate. Then the short tournaments began.

