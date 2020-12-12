Grenade attack in Baramulla: terrorists hurled grenade at police party in Baramulla, two civilians injured

Grenade Attack in Baramulla: The security forces in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are continuously thwarting the plans of the terrorists, but the terrorist organizations operating from Pakistan are constantly trying to spoil the situation in Kashmir and the Valley and disturb the peace. On Saturday evening, terrorists attacked a police party with grenades in Sopore area of ​​Baramulla. Two civilians were injured in this attack. Currently, the injured are being treated in the hospital. Also Read – PHOTOS: First snowfall of season in Kashmir, Ladakh, snowfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal also

Soon after the attack with the grenade, the security forces sealed the entire area and a search operation was launched to search for the terrorists. It is a matter of relief that no jawan was injured in the grenade attack. Also Read – Justice Rajesh Bindal will be acting Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Police registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress. The area has been cordoned. Search underway in the area: Jammu and Kashmir Police https://t.co/HdPFeBXrdN Also Read – Kashmir: Two youths were going to become terrorists, intent on revenge by police – ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

While on one hand, continuous terror is being provided to terrorists from Pakistan and the logistical support for attacks in India, the Pakistani army is also not deterring from its habits. On Saturday, Pakistan once again violated the cease fire.

The Pakistan Army on Saturday violated the ceasefire by firing at small outposts and shelling from mortars at forward posts and villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A defense spokesman informed that he said that the firing on the LoC in Balakot sector started around 6 pm, after which retaliation was carried out by the Indian Army.