Grenfell firm set fees to avoid contract going out to tender – inquiry

Endeavor architect admits he had ‘no knowledge’ of quick fireside unfold and had now not be taught regulatory steering

The corporate of architects at the back of the Grenfell Tower refurbishment manipulated its expenses to keep away from the contract being put out to open delicate, most of the people inquiry into the disaster has heard.

Studio E Architects has already admitted that it don’t have been selected for the duty in competition because it lacked experience in high-rise housing or over-cladding works.

