Greta Thunberg Hulu Doc Gets European, North American Theatrical Date

Greta Thunberg documentary “I Am Greta” will get the big-screen therapy in cinemas throughout Europe, North America and Australia this fall.

U.Ok. gross sales agent Dogwoof has secured a raft of gross sales and international territory releases for the Nathan Grossman-directed movie in regards to the younger Swedish activist, which enjoys its world premiere in Venice on Sept. 4. Whereas there was hypothesis that Thunberg, who avoids aircraft journeys, could attend the fest in individual, her return to high school a couple of weeks in the past has made an Italy journey a little bit extra sophisticated and it’s unlikely she’s going to attend.

The doc will quickly obtain its North American premiere at TIFF, and can open in cinemas throughout Europe, North America and Australia on Oct. 16, forward of its VOD U.S. premiere on Hulu on Nov. 13.

The movie is an intimate, human portrayal of Thunberg, which follows the teenager from the primary solitary days of her faculty strike in August 2018, during to her premature two-week sea voyage throughout the Atlantic to attend the United Nations Local weather Summit in Sept. 2019.

“I Am Greta” gives a captivating glimpse into Thunberg’s household life and likewise seems on the private struggles she faces as she turns into the face of an environmental motion — a profile and platform she generally finds deeply difficult.

The movie was produced by Cecilia Nessen and Fredrik Heinig of B-Reel Movies, in affiliation with European broadcasters WDR (Germany), BBC (U.Ok.), and SVT (Sweden). B-Reel Movies additionally pre-sold TV rights to DR (Denmark), NRK ( Norway) and YLE (Finland), which can air the movie from mid-November.

In the meantime, international locations and distributors to date confirmed for a theatrical particular occasion launch from the weekend of Oct. 16 embody: Dogwoof (U.Ok.), Koch Media (Italy), Mongrel (Canada), Filmcoopi (Switzerland), Stadtkino (Austria), Filmwelt (Germany), Madman (Australia & New Zealand), Periscoop (Benelux), and Cinepolis (Mexico), forward of its premiere on Nat Geo for LatAm. Triart (Scandinavia) will launch the movie later in November.

Elsewhere, the next territories will launch “I Am Greta” in late 2020 and into 2021: In opposition to Gravity (Poland), Midas (Portugal), JinJin (South Korea), Medaillon (Japan), Movie Europe (Czech Republic & Slovakia), Alliance (India), Huanxi Media (China) and Beat Movies (CIS, Russia).

The movie is the most recent high-profile bio doc from Dogwoof, which premiered “Hillary,” a four-part TV sequence about presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton, on the Sundance Movie Competition in January. The corporate — now a full-fledged gross sales outfit, manufacturing firm and distribution enterprise, has launched 26 Oscar-nominated documentaries, together with “RBG,” “The Act of Killing” and “Blackfish.” Latest releases embody the Oscar-nominated “Honeyland” and “The Cave” and BAFTA-nominated “Apollo 11.”