Greyhound Trailer: Check Out First Look At Tom Hanks’ New World War II Movie

Tom Hanks has by no means been one to shrink back from a interval piece, and as proven within the Greyhound trailer, whereas Ernest Krause is out of his component in wartime and battling self-doubt, he’s decided to steer the united statesKeeling, radio codenamed Greyhound, and the remainder of the ships underneath his command previous this assault. Or as Krause himself places it, they’ll “rain hell down from on excessive.” I just like the sound of that.