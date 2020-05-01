Grey’s Anatomy: 5 Things You Really Shouldn’t Overthink About The Show

I personally do not watch Station 19, regardless of the enjoyable crossover moments that I am positive it comprises. And I am right here to inform you, you need not suppose too arduous about no matter content material you are lacking. The Grey’s Anatomy writers typically have your again, and can cowl any related info with exposition. What’s extra, there are many occasions the place there isn’t a direct connection between episodes, even when characters are used. As an example, Jackson not too long ago began working with the Station 19 firefighters on a cell working room. However he normally does not reference his work on that present throughout Grey’s, which muddles the timeline between the exhibits (see above: time does not matter). Though if you wish to go full tilt on the Grey’s Anatomy universe, extra energy to you.