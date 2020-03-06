Grey’s Anatomy boss speaks out after fans react angrily to Alex Karev exit storyline

Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff has had her say on the controversial method of Alex Karev’s exit from the hit collection.

Many viewers had been left sad with the favored character’s departure final evening – with hordes of fans taking to social media to specific their disappointment.

Karev (James Chambers), who had been a part of the principle solid for all 16 of the present’s collection, made his final look again in November – nevertheless it was in final evening’s episode that his exit was correctly addressed, and finalised.

It turns out that he had determined to re-connect along with his ex-wife Izzie (performed by Katherine Heigl till 2010) whereas he was wanting after his mom again residence in Iowa, and would subsequently not be returning to Seattle and his spouse Jo (Camilla Luddington).

Within the episode, we hear Chambers voice letters Karev had written to Jo, Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) explaining the state of affairs.

Some fans had been livid with the best way that the present had dealt with his departure, claiming the exit undid years of character improvement.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “I’m going to neglect I ever noticed this episode and simply inform myself that Alex died.”

One other wrote, “I stayed after Cristina left. I defended the choice to kill Derrick off when he left the present. I’ve stayed via many questionable seasons. However this?”

And a 3rd viewer opined, “Simply ignoring the tip that they gave to Alex Karev. It’s so unfair. Years and years of creating for nothing. He would by no means go away Jo or Meredith like this. That’s not the Karev that I used to know.”

And now Vernoff has had her say, claiming that it was “practically unimaginable to say goodbye” to the character.

“That’s as true for me and for all the writers at Grey’s Anatomy as it’s for the fans,” she wrote on Twitter. “We now have liked writing Alex. And we now have liked watching Justin Chambers’ nuanced portrayal of him.

“For 16 seasons, 16 years, we now have grown up alongside Alex Karev,” she added. “We now have been pissed off by his limitations and we now have been impressed by his progress and we now have come to love him deeply and to consider him as one among our easiest mates.

“We are going to miss him terribly. And we are going to all the time be thankful for his affect, on our present, on our hearts, on our fans, on the world.”

Chambers introduced that he can be leaving the present again in January, saying that he was taking a break from performing to concentrate on his psychological well being.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 will air on Sky Witness within the UK