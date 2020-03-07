Grey’s Anatomy Fans Are Livid Over How Justin Chambers’ Alex Karev Left

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for Episode 16 of Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, referred to as “Depart a Gentle On.”
Gray’s Anatomy lastly bid adieu to Justin Chambers’ Alex Karev after 16 seasons. Chambers, who formally introduced his stunning departure from the medical drama in January, made his final bodily look on the present within the November episode “My Shot.” Whereas the ABC collection initially defined Alex’s absence was because of visiting his mom in Iowa, this week’s episode revealed the actual cause behind the surgeon’s departure, and Gray’s Anatomy followers are furious over how the present dealt with the entire ordeal.
In a stunning flip of occasions, Alex Karev left Seattle, his buddies, spouse Jo, and his job at Gray Sloan to go be along with his ex-wife Izzie on a farm in Kansas. Apparently, Izzie had given beginning to their twins and had by no means instructed Alex about it. As soon as he came upon, he determined that dwelling on the farm along with his ex and children is the life he’d all the time wished. To prime all of it off, Alex instructed Jo all of this by means of a letter. And identical to that, he and Jo had been accomplished; Alex claimed he had already signed the divorce papers. Ouch.
Suffice it to say, Alex’s send-off didn’t precisely give followers any heat or fuzzy emotions. Actually, the explanation behind his exit made followers fairly indignant and emotional. Twitter virtually exploded with numerous reactions, with one fan suggesting it will have been higher if Gray’s Anatomy had simply killed Alex off as an alternative.
In the meantime, one other fan was so indignant with the Gray’s Anatomy’s writing workers that they used a gif exhibiting disgust in the direction of the writers.
One other fan determined to make use of footage of Alex Karev, declaring how far the character has come over the course of 16 seasons on the present. The fan believes that Season 16 Alex would by no means abandon Jo to go be with Izzie the way in which he did within the episode “Depart a Gentle On.”
In a quite hilarious Twitter response, one fan determined to put in writing out one thing which may have really appeared on Alex Karev’s gravestone had he died. To prime it off, they used a gif of Nick Fury which explains how she’s going to have a look at the selection for Alex to finish up with Izzie once more any longer. Personally, I feel that’s quite honest, contemplating how this story performed out.
A protracted-time Gray’s Anatomy fan wrote about how they’d handled so many ups and downs on the present, together with Derek Shepherd’s loss of life, however that Alex leaving the way in which he did might have been the ultimate straw.
As you’ll be able to clearly see, Gray’s Anatomy followers usually are not happy about current developments. Contemplating Justin Chambers’ abrupt departure, there was solely a lot that would have been accomplished to clear issues up along with his character. Nonetheless, this was, admittedly, an extremely stunning alternative for such a beloved character.
Gray’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. For extra on what to observe, remember to take a look at our 2020 midseason schedule for up to date premiere dates and occasions.
