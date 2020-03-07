Grey’s Anatomy Fans Are Livid Over How Justin Chambers’ Alex Karev Left

In a stunning flip of occasions, Alex Karev left Seattle, his buddies, spouse Jo, and his job at Gray Sloan to go be along with his ex-wife Izzie on a farm in Kansas. Apparently, Izzie had given beginning to their twins and had by no means instructed Alex about it. As soon as he came upon, he determined that dwelling on the farm along with his ex and children is the life he’d all the time wished. To prime all of it off, Alex instructed Jo all of this by means of a letter. And identical to that, he and Jo had been accomplished; Alex claimed he had already signed the divorce papers. Ouch.