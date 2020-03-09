Grey’s Anatomy Has Amazing Scripts For Jo After Alex Karev’s Exit, Camilla Luddington Teases

Go away a Remark
As everyone knows by now, Alex Karev did poor Jo sooooo improper on Grey’s Anatomy. And, as a lot as all of us additionally know that the writers had a restricted period of time with which to determine the way to write off Justin Chambers as soon as he determined to depart in the course of Season 16, it is clear that Alex leaving Jo so abruptly will put every kind of pressure on her. Now, actress Camilla Luddingon is saying that we’d like not fear that this can result in a narrative lull for Jo, as what’s to come back for her seems to be value some sturdy feelings.
Camilla Luddington posted a beautiful shot of herself on Instagram sitting by the pool studying an upcoming script for Grey’s Anatomy lately, and whereas she regarded very relaxed and casually refined within the shot, a remark by certainly one of her followers led her to speak a bit about what’s arising for Jo. When one follower famous that she loves that Jo continues to be round and he or she “cannot wait to see what’s subsequent for her,” Luddington replied with some emojis that ought to get followers excited. Have a look:
Oooooh. I imply, if you happen to’re a fan of Jo (and hate what Alex did to her) you may’t go improper with two “Oh my!” emoji faces, proper? Camilla Luddington additionally advised the fan to “JUST. WAIT,” and I am gonna say that an all caps state of affairs, mixed with these emojis signifies that we’re actually in for some form of deal with. The large query now, after all, is what precisely Grey’s Anatomy may have in retailer for Jo.
Jo and Alex had been by way of many ups and downs over time, however lastly managed to get married simply a few years in the past. Jo had caught with Alex by way of thick and skinny, at the same time as she was scuffling with a lot of her personal points from being put up for adoption as a child, carted round to foster properties and finally dwelling in her automobile as a teen. Now, clearly, she’s going to should cope with the added slight of getting her new-ish husband go away her for his household with Izzie, somebody he hasn’t been with in a decade.
I’ve to think about that Jo’s abandonment points must have a minimum of some small half in how issues play out for her because the season goes on, however she’s already handled a lot strife in her life that it might be good to see her be capable to come out of being out of the blue divorced by Alex stronger earlier than too lengthy. She’s already needed to get previous coping with her abusive first husband, so there are most likely no Jo followers who actually need to watch her wallow about Alex, who clearly wasn’t truly value her valuable time.
I are inclined to not advocate for folks to leap again right into a relationship whereas making an attempt to cope with a heartbreak, however would not or not it’s good if, in a couple of weeks, Jo may drown her sorrows and / or get out some aggression within the mattress of somebody who’s possibly not Mr. Proper, however simply Mr. Proper Now? Perhaps Hyperlink takes Jo on a highway journey one weekend to assist her clear her head, and he or she finds somebody to dally with after they cease at slightly dive bar. I imply, come on Grey’s Anatomy writers, this mainly scripts itself!
We are able to all see what large (and hopefully completely happy) developments are forward for Jo when Grey’s Anatomy continues Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. For extra on what to look at proper now, take a look at our 2020 midseason information!
