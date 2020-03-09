Grey’s Anatomy Has Amazing Scripts For Jo After Alex Karev’s Exit, Camilla Luddington Teases

As everyone knows by now, Alex Karev did poor Jo sooooo improper on Grey’s Anatomy. And, as a lot as all of us additionally know that the writers had a restricted period of time with which to determine the way to write off Justin Chambers as soon as he determined to depart in the course of Season 16, it is clear that Alex leaving Jo so abruptly will put every kind of pressure on her. Now, actress Camilla Luddingon is saying that we’d like not fear that this can result in a narrative lull for Jo, as what’s to come back for her seems to be value some sturdy feelings.