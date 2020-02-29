Grey’s Anatomy: If Alex Karev Died, How Will Goodbye Episode Explain Final Text To Meredith?

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 15, “Snowblind,” which premiered February 27, 2020 on ABC.
I by no means thought I would hope for Grey’s Anatomy to kill off Dr. Alex Karev, however right here we’re. I was hoping ABC would go along with certainly one of these choices as a substitute, if there’s simply no solution to persuade actor Justin Chambers to return to the position. However at this level, killing off Alex is perhaps the one solution to salvage his legacy. Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 goes to disclose Alex’s destiny in a goodbye episode referred to as “Depart A Gentle On,” airing Thursday, March 5, 2020. That is after we’ll get the readability we have been promised.
It looks as if ABC has to kill him off now. As a result of, in any other case, he is a jerk who ghosted his spouse Jo Wilson Karev, additionally ghosted his BFF Meredith Gray, and likewise ghosted his personal mother? As we came upon on February 27, Alex by no means made it to Iowa to see his mother Helen Karev. So one thing should’ve occurred.
However what occurred? Did Alex die on the way in which to Iowa? Would that timing work with Meredith’s almost-reply-text from the February 20th episode? Bear in mind, on the finish of “A Analysis,” she texted asking the place he was as a result of she wanted him. Alex’s telephone appeared to start out a reply however then it went useless.
So … random hypothesis time … was Alex driving and making an attempt to textual content and he was hit by a automotive? That would not clarify why he did not get again to Jo earlier than that. She had been calling him, so if he had entry to a telephone, would not he have referred to as his spouse first earlier than beginning a textual content reply to Meredith? And would not Alex have already been in Iowa by the point Meredith bought that “…” message forming from him? If not, the place was he the entire time?
Did Alex’s telephone die proper when he was making an attempt to answer? Once more, not clear why he would not have referred to as earlier than that time. Possibly he actually was going by means of one thing, however he was lastly prepared to speak once more after which one thing occurred?
Why textual content and never name? And why not end the textual content if the telephone wasn’t useless? I get that they cannot have Justin Chambers’ voice if he isn’t accessible for a voicemail, however we might no less than see Jo Karev reacting to at least one final voicemail, if that occurred. On this case, although, it appears like he by no means referred to as and we solely have this began textual content that mysteriously stopped earlier than he — or whoever had the telephone — despatched it.
Possibly one thing occurred and he tried to make a heroic rescue — I do know that Grey’s Anatomy storyline has been completed earlier than, but when they need to write out Alex as a hero, I am fantastic with it. There’s nonetheless the likelihood that Alex Karev would not get killed off. Possibly he is been busy making an attempt to assist somebody, or assist himself, and he emerges alive and simply stays off display from this level — sometimes giving Jo or Meredith texts, like Cristina, or talked about off-screen like April, who continues to be co-parenting Harriet with Jackson.
Here is the straightforward synopsis ABC shared for Alex Karev’s goodbye episode, Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 16, “Depart A Gentle On”:
Bailey and Ben face an enormous, life-altering determination, whereas Meredith and several other of the docs mirror on the previous.
Here is the promo:
Grey’s Anatomy followers have been in shock since Justin Chambers introduced his shock departure — months after his remaining episode. We came upon later that his remaining episode on the present was Season 16, Episode 8, which aired on November 14, 2019. There was no warning, and there wasn’t actually any rationalization past Chambers’ personal temporary assertion.
So now ABC is choosing up the items and making an attempt to write down out Alex Karev in a method that makes a drop of sense. Thus far, the writers have angered followers by suggesting Alex would ever ghost Jo or Meredith, after Izzie did that to him. And that is why they kinda need to kill him off or discover a solution to clarify what’s been occurring in a method that matches with 16 seasons of character improvement.
Do you have got any theories on how Alex will likely be written out subsequent week? Did he die? Was he going to textual content Meredith? Did another person textual content? What occurred together with his telephone? Will he nonetheless someway stay on, off-screen?
Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 continues Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, despite the fact that I most popular it at Eight p.m. However clearly nobody cares what I need.
