Grey’s Anatomy: If Alex Karev Died, How Will Goodbye Episode Explain Final Text To Meredith?

So … random hypothesis time … was Alex driving and making an attempt to textual content and he was hit by a automotive? That would not clarify why he did not get again to Jo earlier than that. She had been calling him, so if he had entry to a telephone, would not he have referred to as his spouse first earlier than beginning a textual content reply to Meredith? And would not Alex have already been in Iowa by the point Meredith bought that “…” message forming from him? If not, the place was he the entire time?