Grey’s Anatomy Promises Some ‘Crazy Stuff’ Is On The Way After Teddy’s Bombshell

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the Grey’s Anatomy episode referred to as “Love of My Life.”
Dr. Teddy Altman shocked Grey’s Anatomy viewers after she cheated on Owen not as soon as, however twice, in Season 16, believing that he can be revealed as the daddy of Amelia’s child. This week’s episode delivered one other surprising twist that exposed part of Teddy’s previous that nobody had recognized about earlier than. Now, Kim Raver guarantees some “loopy stuff” is on the best way after Teddy’s bombshell.
To recap, the guts surgeon joined a few of her Gray Sloan colleagues at a medical convention in Los Angeles. Whereas there, Teddy bumped into Clarie, her previous roommate and girlfriend from New York Metropolis. Because it seems, they had been additionally each in love with a girl named Allison, who died within the September 11 assaults. What Teddy by no means instructed Claire, nevertheless, was that she was having an affair with Allison. What’s extra, Teddy named her and Owen’s daughter after her deceased lover. So, how does that issue into Teddy’s present points with Owen and Tom? Right here’s what Kim Raver instructed TVLine:
Properly, to appreciate that Allison had actually beloved each her and Claire was an enormous aha second for Teddy, however it doesn’t clear up [her current predicament] straight away. She’s nonetheless in it when she goes residence. It’s superb to observe her — and irritating. You need to toss something at your TV. [Laughs]… But it surely’s not like she has this aha second, and all the things resolves itself. It’s extra like she has that second… however what’s she going to do with it? It’s like a grenade that she’s holding. She’s like, ‘Oh my God, it would explode! What do I do?’ But it surely positively has its results going ahead. There’s some loopy stuff that comes up within the subsequent episodes.
“Love of My Life” launched quite a lot of new and game-changing storylines, however none had been arguably fairly as attention-grabbing as Teddy confronting her previous. Nonetheless, studying that she had cheated on Claire with Allison sheds some mild on her present state of affairs with Owen and Tom, whereas additionally making it a bit extra difficult.
This look into Teddy’s previous places issues into perspective, although realizing she will love two folks directly is data she’s going to must grapple with shifting ahead. Will she keep it up dishonest on Owen? Personally, I can’t start to think about how she may break the information to him and the “loopy stuff” Kim Raver alludes to makes it sound like issues might worsen earlier than they get higher for Teddy.
Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Nonetheless, manufacturing on Season 16 halted as a result of coronavirus fears. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates. For extra on what to observe, make sure to try our midseason schedule.
Add Comment