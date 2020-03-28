‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16 Cut Short by Coronavirus

ABC medical drama “Gray’s Anatomy” is shortening its 16th season in response to the true medical hazard posed by coronavirus.

The community introduced Friday that the season finale of the long-running collection will now air on April 9, which would be the 21st episode of the season. “Gray’s Anatomy” has usually aired 24 or 25 episodes per season the final a number of years.

Per ABC, there are not any plans to movie any further episodes for the 16th season and the shift is not going to have an effect on the season finale of “Station 19” nor the collection finale of “Learn how to Get Away With Homicide,” which is able to nonetheless air on Could 14. It was introduced final 12 months that the present had already been renewed for a 17th season. “Gray’s Anatomy” is already the longest-running medical drama in tv historical past, having surpassed NBC’s “ER.”

The collection stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver and Giacomo Gianniotti. Longtime collection common Justin Chambers exited the present earlier this season.

This marks the newest ABC programming transfer in gentle of the continuing international pandemic. Earlier Friday, the community introduced that it was spreading out episodes of “American Idol” to maximise its place on the schedule relatively than airing a number of episodes in the identical week as initially deliberate. The transfer got here because the present will seemingly be compelled to scrap its conventional reside exhibits, as giant gatherings are at the moment banned all through many of the United States to be able to gradual the unfold of the virus.