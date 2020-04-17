Grey’s Anatomy Showrunner Explains Jo’s Strange Reaction To Alex Abandoning Her

Depart a Remark
Grey’s Anatomy bid farewell to Alex Karev within the wake of Justin Chambers’ abrupt departure from the medical drama. After weeks of not listening to again from her husband, Camilla Luddington’s Jo realized that Alex had rekindled his romance with ex-wife Izzie Stevens and was by no means coming again to Seattle. Jo was left to choose up the items of her life after that exact heartbreak and Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff not too long ago defined Jo’s quite unusual response to Alex abandoning her.
Jo has been by quite a bit. She was a sufferer of home abuse by the hands of her first husband. In Season 15, she found that she was the product of rape from her beginning mom, and subsequently had a psychological breakdown. It wasn’t lengthy after that she went by one other devastating blow when Alex introduced that he was leaving her behind for his ex. What made all the pieces worse was that he didn’t even wait to inform her the information in particular person, and opted to write down her a letter as a substitute. Jo is nothing if not resilient and Krista Vernoff defined the rationale for why she was in a position to bounce again so rapidly. Right here’s what she advised TVLine:
I didn’t need to put anybody by it. [Camilla] had so fantastically gone by many months of very darkish storytelling, and I didn’t need any of us to observe Jo go right into a gap once more.
Jo did must endure a number of trauma, so it is sensible why the Grey’s Anatomy showrunner didn’t need her to reside by any of that once more. Krista Vernoff expanded on that, revealing that — on account of Alex’s extended absence forward of his letter — Jo had a while to mourn their relationship earlier than it was formally over.
Krista Vernoff put it this manner:
I’ve had the expertise in my life the place the ache of not figuring out is so a lot worse than a really painful reality. Jo had so many episodes of not figuring out [where Alex was] that though the [eventual] reply was horridly painful, there was actually sincere aid [in just knowing what was up]. Getting a solution lastly allowed her to surprisingly really feel higher than she had when she was simply at the hours of darkness. Jo had imagined each doable worst-case situation. And though one in every of them got here true, simply having the data allowed her to maneuver on. It felt like she had completed a number of grieving for the connection within the weeks previous to receiving that letter.
Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 ended up with a shortened season on account of pandemic-related shutdowns, with filming accomplished on 21 of its 25-episode order. The present’s season finale aired earlier this month and, although there have been storylines left up within the air, the Season 16 finale nonetheless managed a couple of twists and turns.
Fortunately, the ABC drama can be again for Season 17, although there’s no phrase but on when manufacturing will resume. For extra on what to observe within the coming weeks, make sure to take a look at our listing of all the large TV finales.
