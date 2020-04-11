Grey’s Anatomy Showrunner Finally Responds To Backlash Over Alex Karev’s Ending

I consider that there would’ve been at the very least as huge an outcry if we had killed that character off-camera, and people had been our decisions. It was kill the character off-camera, or give you some plausible method that he will get his fortunately ever after, and a number of the followers have posited, ‘effectively he may have simply been off-screen in Seattle like April Kepner, however then you definitely’ve received an actress on the present who doesn’t get to do any of the enjoyable, horny, playful thrill that we’re recognized for, then you definitely penalize the actors who’re staying on the present by limiting what you can do creatively with them. So I used to be actually happy with that episode. I feel Elisabeth Finch did a rare job with an almost not possible activity.