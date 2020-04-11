Grey’s Anatomy Showrunner Finally Responds To Backlash Over Alex Karev’s Ending

Depart a Remark
Earlier this yr, Justin Chambers formally introduced his departure from Grey’s Anatomy as Alex Karev. It’s protected to say that, not solely was the information shocking, however viewers had been blindsided to be taught that the actor’s final onscreen look had already occurred earlier in Season 16. Following Alex’s goodbye episode, followers had been furious over the best way he was written off the present. Just lately, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff lastly responded to the backlash over Alex Karev’s ending.
Justin Chambers’ abrupt exit left a giant gap in his character’s storyline. Onscreen, Alex’s absence was defined by him visiting his mother. Then, his spouse Jo started worrying as a result of he wouldn’t reply to her messages after some time. In an episode full of flashbacks, Alex mentioned goodbye through letters to Jo and Meredith, explaining that he’d reconnected with ex-wife Izzie Stevens and their kids, and that he was leaving Gray Sloan behind for good. Whereas Ellen Pompeo thought it was “the most effective ship off” for the character, many followers weren’t happy. In an interview with Deadline, Krista Vernoff revealed her ideas in regards to the offended fan response. In her phrases:
I consider that there would’ve been at the very least as huge an outcry if we had killed that character off-camera, and people had been our decisions. It was kill the character off-camera, or give you some plausible method that he will get his fortunately ever after, and a number of the followers have posited, ‘effectively he may have simply been off-screen in Seattle like April Kepner, however then you definitely’ve received an actress on the present who doesn’t get to do any of the enjoyable, horny, playful thrill that we’re recognized for, then you definitely penalize the actors who’re staying on the present by limiting what you can do creatively with them. So I used to be actually happy with that episode. I feel Elisabeth Finch did a rare job with an almost not possible activity.
It positive appears like she was in a little bit of a bind. In hindsight, it appears there was solely a lot Krista Vernoff and the writing staff may do, contemplating that Justin Chambers left earlier than his storyline might be wrapped up. Former Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Tony Phelan additionally conceded that character goodbyes had been “by no means straightforward or solely satisfying to the viewers.”
It was onerous for followers to see a personality like Alex — one of many previous few unique solid members left — exit the best way he did, abandoning Jo and his life in Seattle to go and be with Izzie on a farm. Nonetheless, his goodbye episode did have some heartwarming moments and Krista Vernoff admits that the farewell episode was an emotional one for her. Right here’s what she needed to say:
That episode made me cry. It made me snort. I felt actually deeply. I felt satisfaction, and I’ll say that I’ve acquired an excellent many feedback from followers who felt the identical method, however the offended persons are at all times the loudest ones. I wasn’t stunned by the fan response, however I do know it will’ve been equally offended if I had killed him — so it was like, these are your decisions, and I felt actually pleased with what we selected.
Grey’s Anatomy wrapped Season 16 early as a result of Hollywood shutdowns, and Episode 17 ended up being the season finale. Fortunately, the ABC collection was already renewed for Season 17, however keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates on manufacturing begins and extra.
