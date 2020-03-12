Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff Station 19 Renewed For Season 4, Prepare For More Crossovers

Depart a Remark
Station 19 goes to be sticking round for not less than yet one more season! The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff solely debuted within the 2019-2020 season in late January with an epic crossover occasion, however ABC has evidently seen sufficient to order a renewal for Season 4. Not solely does this imply one other batch of episodes telling the tales of Andy Herrera and Co. at Station 19, however presumably extra crossovers between Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy.
Grey’s Anatomy was already renewed for 2 extra seasons in Could 2019, so there was by no means any danger that it could get the axe earlier than Season 17, and Station 19‘s rankings and viewership have stored up with its long-running dad or mum sequence. In keeping with Selection, ABC stories a median of 13.5 million viewers and a 3.7 score in the important thing 18-49 age demographic in Reside+35 day calculations.
Very like One Chicago (and Chicago P.D. particularly) over on NBC, Station 19 does nicely in delayed viewing, which is probably going a superb factor for Grey’s Anatomy and that shared universe. Station 19 airs at eight p.m. ET, with Grey’s Anatomy following at 9 p.m. ET on ABC Thursdays.
After all, two reveals set in the identical universe and even airing on the identical night time would not robotically imply frequent crossovers, because the Arrow-verse and NCIS/NCIS: New Orleans (earlier than NCIS: NOLA‘s transfer to Sunday nights) have not precisely shared characters on a weekly foundation. So why does Station 19‘s renewal means followers could wish to put together for extra Grey’s crossovers?
Season Three of Station 19 has been filled with crossover motion, even when not at all times on par with the lethal crossover that paid off on the Grey’s Anatomy winter finale cliffhanger and launched Station 19 in 2020. Characters from one present often drop by the opposite, and never simply Bailey and Ben visiting one another.
There’s one notable cross-show relationship (which may be doomed), one Station 19 character is recurrently being handled at Gray Sloane, and Grey’s often finishes tales that started on Station 19, together with the bear assault plot that had me questioning if Station 19 already jumped the shark.
Some followers benefit from the crossovers greater than others. The elevated connections between the sequence have led me to marvel if ABC is attempting to show Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy into the subsequent One Chicago, which has been tremendous profitable for NBC and lately scored a large renewal. Not like One Chicago, nonetheless, it may be troublesome to only watch certainly one of these ABC reveals and never the opposite and nonetheless observe what’s occurring.
For Grey’s followers, this implies both watching Station 19 too or attempting to observe Grey’s tales that had been already in movement earlier than the episodes even begin. Though the Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy universe is smaller than the Arrow-verse, One Chicago, and NCIS universe, it’s arguably probably the most related, and that would proceed subsequent season because of Station 19‘s Season Four renewal.
For now, you’ll be able to catch new episodes of Station 19 on Thursdays at eight p.m. ET on ABC within the midseason TV lineup.
