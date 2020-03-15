Grey’s Anatomy Star ‘Had So Many Feelings’ About Justin Chambers’ Exit As Alex Karev

Go away a Remark
The shockwaves proceed following Justin Chambers’ departure from Gray’s Anatomy as Dr. Alex Karev. The actor formally introduced his exit in January, although his closing episode had truly already aired in November. Whereas it’s arduous to see an authentic solid member go away the medical drama after 16 seasons, everybody’s reactions to it have different. Now, Gray’s Anatomy star Jaicy Elliot reveals she “had so many emotions” about Chambers leaving the long-running present.
Although Justin Chambers’ departure didn’t appear to be attributable to any unwell will in the direction of the writers or solid, feelings ranged from anger to shock following Alex’s official goodbye episode, referred to as “Go away the Gentle On.” Jaicy Elliot, who performs Dr. Taryn Helm on Gray’s Anatomy, was fairly devastated over dropping Chambers and his character on the present. Right here’s what she advised TooFab:
I cherished working with Justin, I am all the time unhappy to see a personality go away on Gray. It is by no means a very good time, particularly a personality that is been with us for therefore lengthy. He introduced such a selected power to the present, and I feel that that is all the time unhappy to lose.
She’s proper, it’s really arduous to look at a beloved actor and character exit a present, particularly somebody like Justin Chambers’ Alex Karev, who got here so removed from the place he began in Grey’s Anatomy Season 1 and was with the present for therefore lengthy that followers had a vested curiosity in him and his storyline. Apparently, Jaicy Elliot’s response to his exit was a bit totally different than co-star Ellen Pompeo’s.
Whereas Ellen Pompeo believed that Alex bought the “finest ship off,” Grey’s Anatomy followers have been furious over the truth that Alex left his job at Gray Sloan and his spouse Jo to go be with ex-wife Izzie Stevens and their two kids, whom he hadn’t recognized about. As for whether or not or not his exit was a shock to her and the solid, it seems like Jaicy Elliot additionally discovered the storyline to be shocking and was torn, particularly since she was a fan of Alex and Jo as a pair. In her phrases:
It was sudden for everybody. I cherished his relationship with Jo they usually simply bought married on the present, and so I had so many emotions, additionally being a fan of the present for therefore lengthy.
The actress actually presents a extra distinctive perspective than what we’ve seen earlier than as a result of, whereas she is now starring on the beloved ABC drama, Jaicy Elliott has additionally been a longtime fan of Gray’s Anatomy. I can’t think about what it was like for her to have to look at a beloved character and co-worker go away the present without delay.
