Grey’s Anatomy Vet Eric Dane Hilariously Crushed A McSteamy Fan’s Dreams

Gray’s Anatomy isn’t any stranger to medical doctors leaving Gray Sloan behind, whether or not by means of their very own selection or dying, which is to be anticipated after 16 seasons on the air. Although Eric Dane’s Dr. Mark Sloan died again in Season 9, one fan nonetheless hasn’t given up hope that he’ll come again someway. Nonetheless, the Gray’s Anatomy vet hilariously crushed the McSteamy fan’s dream just lately.
First launched in Season 2 of Gray’s Anatomy, Mark Sloan was rapidly given the nickname “McSteamy” by the hospital’s feminine interns, and the title caught. Nonetheless, he succumbed to his accidents following a aircraft crash within the Season eight finale and died after being taken off of life assist within the Season 9 premiere. Lately, Dane posted an previous picture of himself to Twitter, to which a fan responded by saying they’re nonetheless ready for McSteamy’s “miracle return.” The actor was fast to reply within the unfavourable. Learn his response beneath!
The present positively made positive that McSteamy was “tremendous lifeless,” giving him a pleasant send-off in Season 9 that would not be simple to reverse. The present even renamed the hospital to Gray Sloan after him and Lexie Gray, McSteamy’s ex who additionally died within the crash. So, in a means, McSteamy IS nonetheless round, though Eric Dane presumably isn’t coming again to reprise his position.
Whereas it’s a disgrace that Eric Dane will in all probability by no means return to Gray’s Anatomy in any capability, it isn’t a stretch to think about that the writers might someway convey Mark Sloan again from the lifeless, so to talk. The medical drama did do a complete storyline involving Katherine Heigl’s Izzie Stevens and the ghost of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Denny in Season 5.
Personally, I prefer to assume the writers have discovered from the previous and gained’t be exploring any afterlife romances on the present at any level sooner or later. There’s additionally the truth that Mark Sloan has been gone for a really very long time and his return would not make a lot sense. Now, if we’re speaking flashbacks or one thing, Eric Dane in all probability would not have to spend a lot time within the make-up chair to make him look a decade youthful.
Talking of absent characters – SPOILERS for anybody not caught up – Gray’s Anatomy followers had been furious with the way in which Justin Chambers’ Alex Karev was written off the present, opting to stick with ex-wife Izzie and his just lately found youngsters, fairly than return to his spouse Jo and his job at Gray Sloan. Some followers even wished that the writers would have merely killed him off as a substitute.
Nonetheless, it appears Gray’s Anatomy has some superb scripts for Jo after Alex’s departure, so there’s one thing to stay up for. Whereas McSteamy is missed and gained’t return, I believe he might have gotten the higher finish of the cut price by getting a everlasting dying.
New episodes of Gray's Anatomy air Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET.
