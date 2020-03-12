Grey’s Anatomy Vet Eric Dane Hilariously Crushed A McSteamy Fan’s Dreams

First launched in Season 2 of Gray’s Anatomy, Mark Sloan was rapidly given the nickname “McSteamy” by the hospital’s feminine interns, and the title caught. Nonetheless, he succumbed to his accidents following a aircraft crash within the Season eight finale and died after being taken off of life assist within the Season 9 premiere. Lately, Dane posted an previous picture of himself to Twitter, to which a fan responded by saying they’re nonetheless ready for McSteamy’s “miracle return.” The actor was fast to reply within the unfavourable. Learn his response beneath!