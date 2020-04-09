Grey’s Anatomy Vets Patrick Dempsey And Sandra Oh Join Scrubs, ER Stars For Tribute Video

Depart a Remark
Following the novel coronavirus outbreak, the world appears to be like so much totally different now than it did a month in the past. Many companies have closed briefly, a whole bunch of TV productions have shut down, and most of the people are possible hunkered down at dwelling in quarantine. In the meantime, medical doctors, nurses, and different medical personnel proceed engaged on the frontlines to deal with those that have been contaminated. To honor them and the work they’re doing, Gray’s Anatomy vets Patrick Dempsey and Sandra Oh joined Scrubs and ER stars for a particular tribute video.
The separation between TV and actuality has by no means been extra vital, and a lot of faux medical doctors are publicly applauding the real-life heroes who’re risking their very own lives to serve their communities each day. Gray’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo beforehand thanked medical personnel, whereas the workers of Fox’s The Resident donated medical provides to an Atlanta hospital. Extra lately, Home alum Olivia Wilde posted a video message from a bunch of actors who’ve performed medical doctors on TV thanking medical workers in every single place for his or her diligence, dedication, and life-saving work. Watch the video beneath:
The video introduced collectively fairly a gaggle of acquainted faces from throughout tv, together with Doogie Howser, M.D. alum Neil Patrick Harris, The Good Physician’s Freddie Highmore, Scrubs’ Zach Braff and Donald Faison, and Home vet Jennifer Morrison, who all chimed in to precise their gratitude. Even Jennifer Garner, who didn’t play a physician on TV, however did within the film Dallas Consumers Membership, joined in with a message.
Some messages had been humorous, with plenty of jokes about TV medical doctors thrown in for good measure, whereas others had been extra heartfelt and touching. Gray’s Anatomy alum Sandra Oh even took a second to shout-out her brother-in-law, an emergency room physician in Vancouver, for all that he continues doing within the wake of COVID-19. On the finish of all of it, the sentiment was clear.
The video ended with a observe to donate to Thrive International’s First Responders First, a fundraiser devoted to offering first responders with important gear like gloves, masks, and robes so that every one healthcare professionals can proceed doing their jobs safely. The fundraiser is about up in partnership with the Leisure Business Basis.
Over within the land of tv, medical dramas like New Amsterdam and Gray’s Anatomy had been unable to complete out their episode orders this season as a consequence of manufacturing shutdowns, with sure storylines getting shortchanged and sure shelved for the subsequent TV season. In the meantime, The Good Physician managed to get a correct season finale, however the present killed off certainly one of its major characters, so it was a little bit of a buzzkill.
