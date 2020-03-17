Grey’s Anatomy: Watch Ellen Pompeo’s Beautiful Tribute To Nurses And Doctors During Coronavirus

Go away a Remark
Gray’s Anatomy follows the lives of fictional docs and their each day dilemmas, traumas, and work to treatment sufferers of no matter ails them. Nonetheless, now that the coronavirus pandemic has taken a worldwide maintain, sequence star Ellen Pompeo is paying a stupendous tribute to the nurses and docs who’re on the entrance strains through the coronavirus outbreak.
A number of TV and film productions are halting filming utterly, with manufacturing on Season 16 of Gray’s Anatomy additionally being suspended in the meanwhile. Most are encouraging and facilitating social distancing and self-quarantining in hopes of slowing the unfold of the coronavirus, and Gray’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo took to her Instagram to thank the medical employees who’re working extremely laborious. Watch her full tribute beneath!
In her “appreciation publish,” Ellen Pompeo made positive to offer particular because of everybody who works within the well being care discipline who has remained on “the entrance strains” of the pandemic to attempt to hold others wholesome. Pompeo notes the truth that, as many people have absolutely change into conscious, docs, nurses and different hospital personnel cannot simply keep residence like many people can to attempt to hold themselves wholesome, so that they have the added challenges of being round individuals who probably have the virus most days, and nonetheless having to go to work.
Ellen Pompeo’s publish may be very touching and particularly heartwarming in these troublesome occasions. The Gray’s Anatomy actress might solely play a health care provider on TV, however she clearly is aware of how necessary real-life docs and nurses are to the well-being of any inhabitants.
Realizing that well being care employees have to hold themselves protected and wholesome in addition to the remainder of us, Ellen Pompeo’s considerate message could also be precisely the increase they want, particularly contemplating the present circumstances. Personally, it’s all the time good to listen to phrases of encouragement as a result of a bit goes a good distance.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected Hollywood in some ways. Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are among the many celebrities who examined optimistic for coronavirus. What’s extra, The Witcher Season 2, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Amazon’s Lord of the Rings, are among the many plethora of reveals which have halted manufacturing in the meanwhile. Whereas there may be presently a lot uncertainty about how Hollywood will transfer ahead and what’s to return, it’s good to know that Ellen Pompeo is sending her because of the real-life medical workers. I am positive they want it now greater than ever.
