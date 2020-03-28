Grey’s Anatomy: We Have To Talk About Maggie

Depart a Remark
Spoilers for the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy “Love of My Life.”
There are long-running TV exhibits, after which there’s Grey’s Anatomy. The medical drama is at present within the midst of its whopping 16th season on ABC, and is exhibiting no indicators of slowing down. The newest episode took a few of the surgeons to a convention, the place loads of insane revelations occurred. Whereas a lot of the dialog from followers is probably going about Richard’s mysterious situation and Teddy’s surprising twist, I’ve received to speak concerning the plot line that irked me probably the most: Maggie’s.
Maggie Pierce has had an attention-grabbing tenure in Grey’s Anatomy, and Season 16 has been a troublesome one for the genius cardio surgeon. After affected by despair following the loss of life of her organic cousin, Maggie received to have a second of lightness within the latest episode. However whereas I am all for her getting a brand new love curiosity (bye Jackson), I’ve a difficulty with how Grey’s dealt with this new plot line.
“Love of My Life” targeted on a handful of characters, together with Maggie. Whereas at a medical convention that Richard is about to talk at, Maggie runs into an outdated co-worker named Winston. She admits her attraction towards the previous colleague, they usually reconnect. And… seemingly fall in love? It comes out of nowhere and there is not a lot of a proof as to why precisely Maggie is so gaga over this newcomer.
Grey’s Anatomy is all the time at its finest with love tales, and followers have seen some actually epic loves all through the course of the final 16 seasons. Maggie’s main love curiosity has been Jackson, and we have been in a position to watch that relationship develop and finish organically. However we have by no means heard of this man Winston earlier than, so seeing he and Maggie seemingly plan a future with him felt actually inorganic and unusual. However twits have been the theme of the episode, for positive.
I believe the issue within the writing for Maggie’s story is said to the newcomer Winston himself. Whereas we realized concerning the new character’s trauma and his unrequited emotions for his former boss, the Winston would not have a lot of a persona.
Grey’s Anatomy focuses largely on quirky characters, who’ve valued their training and profession over private connections. Amelia is a basket case, Meredith is darkish and twisty, Cristina meant enterprise. However Winston was simply type of… there. Good-looking AF however that is about it. So on prime of Maggie’s story transferring at a dizzying tempo (he is transferring to Seattle?), I simply do not get what she actually noticed within the man.
“Love of My Life” may need been probably the most weird episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 16. Storylines seemingly got here out of nowhere, like Teddy’s same-sex relationship which was the explanation she joined the army within the first place. What’s extra, Richard is seemingly hallucinating now along with the shaking of his palms. Is he going to have alzheimer’s like Ellis and Adele? Or does he have some Izzy-esque tumor? Solely time will inform.
Hopefully the following few episodes let the character Winston endear himself to the viewers extra, and hopefully have a extra quirky persona. Maggie has definitely had a tough yr, so it might be good to see her completely happy. The man simply must be ok to deserve Meredith’s sister.
Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC. Within the meantime, take a look at our midseason premiere listing to plan your subsequent binge watch.
