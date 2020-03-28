Grey’s Anatomy: We Have To Talk About Maggie

Grey’s Anatomy is all the time at its finest with love tales, and followers have seen some actually epic loves all through the course of the final 16 seasons. Maggie’s main love curiosity has been Jackson, and we have been in a position to watch that relationship develop and finish organically. However we have by no means heard of this man Winston earlier than, so seeing he and Maggie seemingly plan a future with him felt actually inorganic and unusual. However twits have been the theme of the episode, for positive.