Grey’s Anatomy’s Richard Twist Is Breaking My Heart

Spoilers forward for the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy. If you have not seen “Sing It Once more” look away!

Grey’s Anatomy is without doubt one of the longest operating exhibits on tv, with a devoted fanbase that has been watching the present for a decade and a half. The ABC medical drama is at present within the midst of its whopping 16th season within the air, and its been a wild 12 months. Grey’s is at its greatest when tugging at your strings and placing its group of surgeons in peril, and this time the present has turned its head on Richard Webber. And it is already breaking my coronary heart.