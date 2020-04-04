Grey’s Anatomy’s Richard Twist Is Breaking My Heart

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy. If you have not seen “Sing It Once more” look away!
Grey’s Anatomy is without doubt one of the longest operating exhibits on tv, with a devoted fanbase that has been watching the present for a decade and a half. The ABC medical drama is at present within the midst of its whopping 16th season within the air, and its been a wild 12 months. Grey’s is at its greatest when tugging at your strings and placing its group of surgeons in peril, and this time the present has turned its head on Richard Webber. And it is already breaking my coronary heart.
Richard’s first rate this 12 months got here fairly fast. Only a few episodes in the past, he revealed to Beanie Feldstein’s pretend attending that his fingers have been beginning to shake. It appeared like maybe he was having a bodily difficulty that might forestall hello from surgical procedure, however final week’s episode of Grey’s actually raised the stakes. He had a public episode at a convention, and hallucinated a reunion along with his spouse Catherine. So the surgeons have assembled to repair the patriarch of Gray Sloan Memorial. And coronary heart merely can not take the stress.
I have been watching Grey’s Anatomy for a very long time, so I am a little bit of a glutton for punishment with regards to tear inducing plot traces. I’ve seen numerous beloved characters be killed (at the very least have a scare) all through the previous 16 season, and I benefit from the catharsis of ugly crying over a bowl of popcorn. However Richard’s present plot line is in some way extra devastating– largely as a result of he is so confused about what’s occurring to him.
Whereas Meredith is satisfied that he does not have Alzheimer’s, final evening’s episode noticed Webber utterly disoriented, and uncertain about the place or when he was. He thought he was nonetheless married to Adele, and referred to the hospital as Seattle Grace. Every of his confused bits of dialogue impressed a visceral response for me. Richard is the center of the hospital, so seeing him so helpless was jarring.
Clearly this is not the primary time that Richard’s life has been in jeopardy through the course of Grey’s Anatomy‘s future on ABC. In final evening’s episode they listed his numerous shut medical points all through the years, together with a mind tumor in Season and being electrocuted. However this time feels extra dire, particularly as its the top of the season.
I am nervous that Richard would possibly die subsequent episode, which is now the finale. It has been some time since a significant character was killed off, because the previous few surgeons’ exits have been with out trauma. In spite of everything, Arizona, April, Alex, and Callie have all left the present over the previous few years alive and nicely. So it would not shock me is Grey’s Anatomy actually went for the emotional intestine punch by killing off an OG member of the solid. We’ll simply need to see what occurs.
Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC. Make sure to take a look at our midseason premiere record to plan your subsequent binge watch.
