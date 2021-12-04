GRID Legends hit the gas with a spectacular gameplay and date its launch

What’s new from Codemasters will bring the unpredictability of the road, as well as a wide range of circuits, to the screen.

There is no doubt that Codemasters has a knack for creating driving games, but the developer wants to reiterate this idea once again with GRID Legends. This title, which will make fans of speed fall in love, is preparing for its official launch and, therefore, raises the expectations of its audience with a gameplay that allows you to briefly experience the sensations it transmits.

GRID Legends will be available from February 25, 2022GRID Legends intends that we can enjoy the unpredictability of the road on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series starting from February 25, 2022, as the core of the title lies in all the moments that break the monotony in driving games. In this sense, the developers prepare dozens of possibilities with which to surprise us, such as a car that passes us above our heads or the risk of going behind the wheel with hardly any visibility.

Codemasters will make these anecdotes put our nerves on edge thanks to the different AI personalities, which can behave in an ambitious or even aggressive way towards the player. In addition, the experience wants to go further and will allow the use of a wide variety of vehicles in more than 130 different routes, which will lead us to try combinations such as a prototype car race along the Red Bull Ring circuit, for example.

With GRID Legends, developers want to explore new aspects in the world of driving, because they have a great experience behind his back with titles such as F1 2021 or the different installments of the DIRT franchise. In addition, continuing with this latest saga, his proposal has always managed to dazzle lovers of driving, since Dirt Rally 2.0 managed to exceed 9 million players, a figure nothing negligible.

More on: GRID Legends, Codemasters, Release Date, and Gameplay.