GRID Legends, new from Codemasters and EA, shares its minimum and recommended requirements on PC

The Electronic Arts racing game launches on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on February 25.

During EA Play 2021 we were able to learn of the existence of GRID Legends, the new racing game Codemasters next to Electronic Arts which is very close to getting to the stores. In their announcement trailer they highlighted a very striking story mode, as well as a lineup of more than a hundred vehicles from very different categories that will face each other on different circuits around the world.

Just one month before its release, the Steam page has been updated sharing the minimum and recommended requirements that PC players will need to take into account to move it on their machines. The ample storage space it requires is striking, but in general they seem reasonable specifications within which it will look spectacular on the screen.

System Requirements

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10/11 (64 bits)

Processor: Intel i3 2130, AMD FX4300

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950, AMD RADEON RX 460

DirectX: version 12

Red: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 50 GB of available space

Sound card: DirectX Compatible Soundcard

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10/11 (64 bits)

Processor: Intel i5 8600k, AMD Ryzen 5 2600x

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD RX590

DirectX: version 12

Red: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 50 GB of available space

Sound card: DirectX Compatible Soundcard

GRID Legends is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in the next February 25. A month ago we were able to see a new gameplay of it where they showed us some circuits and weather conditions, although it is not the only project that Codemasters has in hand. Apart from their annual Formula 1 saga, in October of last year they commented that they are developing their biggest and most ambitious game of the last decade.

