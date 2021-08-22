Grief in Uruguayan soccer due to the death of Alberto Bica, glory of Nacional de Montevideo

(National Press)

This Sunday, August 22, will be marked in the memory of Uruguayan football fans and especially for Nacional de Montevideo fans after hearing the news of the death of Alberto Bica.

The ex wing right became one of the glories of the whole tricolor during his time at the club in 1975 and from 1977 to 1982. The group charrúa He was in charge of announcing the tragic event through an official statement on his social networks.

“With deep pain, Nacional regrets to communicate the death of one of its soccer glories and one of its most beloved officials. Until his loss, he was working in the catchment area.”, they posted on the Twitter account. As detailed by the local newspaper refer to, the Uruguayan lived with leukemia for 16 years.

63-year-old Bica made his mark on football charrúa especially during his time with the Albos, in which he got six national and two international championshipsThe most important being the consecration in the 1980 Copa Libertadores and the Intercontinental Cup the following year.

That February 11, 1981, Nacional was proclaimed champion of the nineteenth edition of the intercontinental tournament by overtaking Nottingham Forest English 1-0 with a goal from Waldemar Victorino 10 minutes into the first half.

That match between the champion of the Copa Libertadores and the one of the European Champions Cup was the first to be played in Japan before more than 60 thousand spectators, the country that hosted the competition until 2004.

The former attacker also went through clubs like Cerro, River Plate (Uruguay) and Racing (Uruguay), in addition to starring in an important career abroad through San Lorenzo, Unión and River Plate in Argentina and Deportivo Cali In colombia. He retired from Salvadoran soccer when he was part of the Atlético Malte first team in 1998 at the age of 40.

As for his time in the national team, he was crowned champion with the Celeste at Juvenile South American disputed in Venezuela in 1977 and reached the fourth place in the World Cup in Tunis that same year. With the major, meanwhile, he played nine games and was part of the squad that competed in the 1979 Copa América.

