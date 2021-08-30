Grief in world sport over the death of Jacques Rogge, former president of the International Olympic Committee

At the age of 79, the Belgian who presided over the IOC between 2001 and 2013 died Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP / Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the death of Jacques Rogge, who was its president since 2001 to 2013, at 79 years old.

“It is with great sadness that the IOC announces the death of former IOC President Jacques Rogge, aged 79”Lamented the highest Olympic body in an official statement.

The former athlete was the eighth president of the IOC and held the position between 2001 and 2013 until becoming honorary president. The Belgian was also orthopedic surgeon and had an athletic past in the national rugby team and it was also Olympic sailor in 1968, 1972 and 1976 in the class Finn.

“Jacques loved sports and being with athletes, transmitting his passion to everyone he met. His illusion was contagious. As President of the IOC, he helped modernize and transform the Committee, and will be remembered especially for his work with youth and the inauguration of the Youth Olympic Games.“Said Thomas Bach, current head of the IOC.

Jacques Rogge He participated three times in the Olympic Games as an athlete. After his participation in the rugby team of his country, the Belgian was present in the editions of Mexico City (1968), Munich (1972) and Montreal (1976), where he excelled in sailing and managed to be crowned world champion in the category Finn.

Before becoming president, the IOC led the Belgian Olympic Committee and the body that brings together fifty European Olympic Committees. “Jacques was above all passionate about sports, who loved being in contact with athletes. A passion that he transmitted to all who knew him”, He insisted Thomas Bach in the statement.

“He was a dedicated president, who contributed to modernizing and transforming the IOC. It will remain in the memory for having encouraged the practice of sport among young people and for having created the Youth Olympic Games. He was also a fervent defender of clean sport and the relentless fight against doping.”Recalled the current president of the IOC. “The whole of the Olympic movement mourns the loss of a great friend and a sports fan”, He concluded.

Jacques Rogge (IOC/Richard Juilliart)

THE IOC COMMUNICATION

It is with great sadness that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces the passing of former IOC President Count Jacques Rogge. He was 79 years old.

Rogge was the eighth president of the IOC, from 2001 to 2013, after which he became honorary president. He was married to Anne and leaves behind a son, a daughter, and two grandchildren. Additionally, he was an orthopedic surgeon with a degree in sports medicine.

A lifelong sports fan and accomplished athlete, he was a Belgian rugby champion and represented his country on the national team. He was a 16-time Belgian national champion and world sailing champion. He also competed in sailing in three editions of the Olympic Games, in 1968, 1972 and 1976, in the Finn class.

Following his career as an athlete, he became president of the Belgian and European Olympic Committees, and was elected president of the IOC in 2001. After his presidency of the IOC, he also served as Special Envoy for Youth, Refugees and the Sport at the United Nations.

Looking back on his life, IOC President Thomas Bach recalled: “First of all, Jacques loved sports and being with athletes, and he passed this passion on to everyone who knew him. His joy for the sport was contagious. He was an accomplished president, who helped modernize and transform the IOC. He will be especially remembered for championing youth sport and for inaugurating the Youth Olympic Games. He was also a fierce advocate of fair sport and fought tirelessly against the evils of doping. Since we were elected as members of the IOC together we have shared a wonderful bond of friendship, and this continued until his last days, when the entire Olympic Movement and I could still benefit from his contribution, particularly on the Board of the Olympic Foundation for Culture. . and Heritage. The entire Olympic Movement will deeply regret the loss of a great friend and passionate sports fan ”.

As a show of respect, the Olympic flag will fly at half mast for five days at the Olympic House, the Olympic Museum and all IOC properties, and the IOC invites all National Olympic Committees and International Federations to join in this gesture. of remembrance and honor.

The family has requested that their privacy be respected at this time as they mourn their loss, and that any communication during this period be made through the IOC.

After a private family ceremony, a public memorial service will be held at the end of the year, where members and friends of the Olympic Movement will be able to remember his life and his great contribution to sport.

KEEP READING

Paralympic Games: the inspiring story of the Egyptian who lost his arms in an accident and developed a unique technique in table tennis

The 20 most outstanding photos of a new day at the Paralympic Games

With a message of improvement, the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympic Games was held