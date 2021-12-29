Grief over the death of Hugo Maradona: Dalma’s message and the deep memory of Gianinna, his goddaughter

The heartfelt words of Gianinna Maradona on the death of her godfather Hugo Maradona

From Italy came one of the least expected news for fans of the world of football after the main media of the country reported the death of Hugo Maradona, the younger brother of Diego, at 52 years of age, product of a cardiorespiratory arrest during the morning of this Tuesday in the area of ​​Flegrean, Monte di Procida (Naples).

The news spread quickly through social networks, where they are already beginning to pay tributes to the former Argentinos Juniors footballer and Napoli, among others.

Dalma Maradona’s message after Hugo Maradona’s death

Gianinna, daughter of Diego and goddaughter of the Turk, expressed herself on social networks. “Not today, maybe in a while. The inexplicable of life itself, accept the unacceptable. The smallest of the 3, my godfather, the most rebellious, the one who always lived far away, Nicole’s father, Thiago and Melina, whom I went to see in Japan as a birthday present because he played there, who made me meet Pochacco , Badtz-Maru and Hello Kitty, karaoke partner, who gave me sushi for the first time, who banned me from Snoppy forever for telling me I was mufa, the most fighting fighter if he saw me with a guy. I keep sharing so much. Our puchos and beers, the boxes for me to give to my son, my complaints with laughter telling you that I was only 8 years old, the Olivos Clinic together, talking to each other with our eyes. I keep forever our complicity and laughter, our clutches and head-on talks. Always far but close, you abandoned me before leaving earth, but one more hug I would have liked to give you. Feel you. Have a good trip Godfather, hold him tight for me. Happy reunion! I LOVE THEM! ♥ ️ ”, he outlined.

Dalma Maradona He also used his Instagram account to fire his uncle. “RIP (Rest in peace)”He wrote next to a photograph of the former soccer player. He also sent a heartfelt message to his cousins. “Infinite hug Nicole, Thiago and Meli.”

The bug one of the first to make his pain public through his official accounts. “We regret to report the death of Hugo Maradona, Diego’s brother and former player of our Institution. Our condolences to the family and loved ones “, wrote the entity in Twitter next to a photo of the former player celebrating one of his many goals with the La Paternal team shirt.

“The president Aurelio De Laurentiis, the vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis, the directors, the coaching staff, the team and the entire SSC Napoli they gather around the Maradona family and join in the pain of Hugo’s death ”, the historic Italian club reported on its website.

Another of the European clubs that spoke after his death was the Vallecano Ray, a team of which he was part from the 1988 to the 1990 season, before leaving for Rapid Vienna in Austria: “From Rayo Vallecano we want to convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Hugo Maradona, former Club player, passed away at the age of 52. D.E.P”

The Argentine Football Association was another of those who echoed the news. #DepthDolor The AFA, through its President Claudio Tapia, mourns the death of Hugo Maradona, former footballer and member of the eternal Maradona family, and sends its warmest hug to his loved ones, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

The message of the AFA for the death of Hugo Maradona

The passing of the turquito It occurred just over a month after the one year anniversary of the death of his brother, with whom he maintained a good relationship despite the distance (he was Gianinna Maradona’s godfather).

The historic Brazilian footballer bald, who completed an extensive stay in Napoli between 1987 and 1993, also made a post dedicated to the Turkish: “How sad to wake up and receive this news. Losing another friend of this family that we love so much a little over a year later. Rest in peace my friend Hugo. I am sure that you are already together, spreading your joy to all who are there “. He was joined by another emblem of that country, Walter Casagrande, partner in Ascoli: “How sad to lose another friend, teammate, we had a great time together. Have peace Hugo “.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the death of Ten, His image reappeared strongly around the world through interviews in which he remembered him through tears and smiles. “A heart that must have suffered too much. RIP Hugo Maradona ”, lamented former soccer player Hugo Lamadrid through his official Instagram profile.

The youngest of the Maradona, who started playing very young, like his brothers Diego and Lalo, did not have a long career in Italy, because although he signed very young for Napoles and was loaned to a top-flight team, Ascoli, failed to stand out. Formed in the Argentinos Junior, Hugo played in numerous teams from different countries, such as the Austrian Rapid Vienna, the Spanish Rayo Vallecano, the Venezuelan Deportivo Italia and the Avispa Fukuoka, among other Japanese clubs. He also played in Uruguay and Canada, before dedicating himself to the lower categories of Naples.

Just a few months ago, Maradona’s younger brother had announced his intention to run for the municipal elections in Naples (south) as head of Enzo Rivellini’s “central Napoli” list, which was part of the right-wing coalition led by Catello Maresca and that he failed to obtain the mayoralty of the Parthenopean capital.

